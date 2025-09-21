South Carolina Drivers Could Face $500 Fines for Ignoring This Little-Known Law

The campaign, titled Operation Keep Us Safe, follows a tragic spike in roadside incidents involving law enforcement officers. Authorities say they’re done waiting for drivers to catch on and are preparing to enforce penalties after a grace period.

South Carolina has had a move-over law on the books since 1996, yet recent events have exposed just how frequently it’s ignored. The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights on the roadside. Despite its long-standing presence, many drivers are either unaware of the regulation or unsure of how to comply with it. This confusion — and negligence — is proving dangerous.

In August alone, three state troopers were either injured or killed in roadside incidents, including First Class Trooper Dennis D. Ricks, the first patrol officer to die in the line of duty in South Carolina since 2017. His death was a tipping point for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which launched a coordinated response across 46 counties. The goal: make compliance with traffic safety laws a priority, or face steep consequences.

A Statewide Effort to Address Roadside Danger

The state’s response, announced under the name Operation Keep Us Safe, is more than just a public awareness campaign. According to Carscoops, the initiative brings together the Department of Public Safety, the Highway Patrol, and nearly every county’s law enforcement unit in a unified push. The core targets are violations of the move-over law and the state’s new hands-free driving rule.

Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the Highway Patrol, made the campaign’s intent clear, stating in an interview with WYFF: “I don’t know how to get through to people to care about what’s going on outside of phones, own vehicles and own world. But I do know their lack of attention… has got to stop. Enough is enough.” His comments underscore the frustration within law enforcement as preventable accidents continue to claim lives and injure officers.

While some drivers are receiving warnings now, fines of up to $500 are on the horizon after a 180-day grace period. The state has made it known that complacency is no longer acceptable.

The message is LOUD & CLEAR in and around the state of South Carolina. If you see ANY emergency lights , it’s not a SUGGESTION that you move over , BUT IT’S THE LAW. Give First Responders room to work and also make it back home safe to their families ! pic.twitter.com/dC5whKS6GG — Trooper Brittany SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) September 15, 2025

How the Law Works — and What Drivers Risk

The move-over law in South Carolina mandates that when drivers approach a stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights on the shoulder, they must either reduce speed significantly or change lanes if it’s safe to do so. Failure to comply is considered a misdemeanor, and violators can be fined between $300 and $500.

This rule applies to a broad range of vehicles — not just police cruisers. Emergency responders, tow trucks, and even utility or highway maintenance vehicles are all included under the law’s protection. Despite being enacted nearly three decades ago, enforcement of the move-over requirement has often been inconsistent. As reported by the same source, this renewed campaign signals a shift in that pattern, aiming for real and immediate behavioral change.

A separate, newly effective hands-free law, in place since September 1, bans drivers from holding or supporting any handheld device while driving. During the grace period, only warnings are issued, but after it ends, first offenses will draw a $100 fine, with repeat violations rising to $200 and accompanied by license points.

From Warnings to Fines: How Enforcement Will Evolve

For now, law enforcement is focusing on education and awareness. Roadside stops are being used to inform drivers, explain the law, and issue written warnings. This temporary leniency won’t last. After the six-month window, officers will begin issuing full citations without exception.

As noted in Carscoops, enforcement is being treated as a public safety issue, not a punitive one. Officers themselves are often the ones most at risk — vulnerable while conducting traffic stops, assisting with breakdowns, or investigating accidents on the shoulder. One trooper recalled surviving a sideswipe by an impaired truck driver, illustrating the very real danger these personnel face.