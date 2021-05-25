No Comments

Ford’s Spin Scooter Service Launches in Canada

Spin, the Ford-owned scooter company, officially launches in Canada

Photo: Ford

Spin, the Ford Motor Company-owned mobility business, made its entry into the Canadian market in April. Four hundred and fifty scooters rolled out in the streets of downtown Edmonton, Alberta, as well as the Strathcona and Oliver neighborhoods.

According to Spin co-founder and CEO Derrick Ko, the scooter company will expand into more cities in Canada this year. o hails the launch as an opportunity for Edmontonians to get back to normalcy as the

“Edmonton is our fourth international launch in the past year as we continue to see heavier adoption of micromobility services around the world,” said Ko. “We want to ensure people have multiple transit options available to ensure a seamless return to pre-pandemic routines.”

Spin has protocols in place to help safeguard riders against COVID-19. This includes frequent disinfecting of the scooters and all contact points and supplying employees with personal protective equipment.

Spin offering free rides for healthcare workers

As a small token of appreciation for frontline workers, Spin is providing healthcare professionals with five 30-minute scooter rides free of charge. The offer, part of the Everyday Heroes program, is also available in the United States and United Kingdom.

Edmonton residents will be able to take advantage of Spin Access, a program targeted at lower-income and unemployed riders. Registrants in the program will receive 50 percent off regular fares, ensuring that everyone has access to Spin’s last-mile mobility solutions.

Ford acquired Spin in late 2018. In addition to Edmonton and its home base of San Francisco, the company operates scooters in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

