Starting Today, the ‘All-Black’ Law Kicks In – Some Plates Will Cost Up to $90 a Year

Indiana has just rolled out a fresh “blackout license plates” that lets drivers add a bit of personality to their ride. This all-black, minimalist design officially hit the scene on August 8 after getting the nod from state lawmakers earlier this year. Besides looking sleek, the plate is set up to boost state funds, with officials expecting a nice bump in revenue.

Price and options

The new plate comes with a fee that depends on whether you want a standard version or some extra flair. For a plain blackout plate, you’re looking at $45 a year—similar to most other specialty plates Indiana offers. Want to customize it with up to seven characters? That’ll cost you $90 per year. Plus, there’s a one-time $9.50 fee if you decide to switch to the blackout plate outside your regular renewal cycle.

You can grab these plates online, in person at BMV branches, or via kiosks when renewing your registration. This variety in purchasing options makes it pretty easy to get your hands on one.

Who qualifies

The blackout plate is up for grabs if you drive a standard vehicle like a passenger car, motorcycle, RV, or light truck weighing under 11,000 pounds. Just keep in mind, you can’t mix it with any other specialty or graphic designs. For disabled drivers, a specially adapted version is in the works.

If you need to replace an old plate early, you’ll have to visit a BMV branch in person—this isn’t available online or at kiosks. Also, only plates issued directly by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) count as official. Beware of third-party websites that might not follow state rules.

State law and revenue breakdown

The blackout plate got the green light thanks to House Enrolled Act 1390 during the 2025 legislative session, spearheaded by Representative Jim Pressel. Sales are expected to generate millions in state revenue, with forecasts suggesting around 100,000 blackout plates sold over the next year.

Every fee from these plates goes to specific funds: $34 feeds the BMV Commission Fund, $7 goes to the Motor Vehicle Highway Account, and $4 supports the Crossroads 2000 Fund. Digging a bit deeper into the highway account, $4.34 helps the state transportation department while $2.66 benefits local governments.

How Indiana stacks up

Indiana’s new plate follows in the footsteps of similar offerings in states like Minnesota and Iowa. In 2024, Minnesota handed out over 250,000 blackout plates, while Iowa has seen nearly 586,000 since its introduction in 2019—that’s about 12% of all plates there.

Indiana’s version is predicted to bring in around $3 million in its first year alone. Unlike other specialty plates that usually funnel money to specific causes or charities, a big share of these fees will help fund BMV operations. Kevin Garvey, BMV Commissioner, shared, “We’re excited about the potential to reinvest that revenue back into our employees but also into the agency.”

Garvey also noted, “This is a form of expression for them,” referring to the car owners who see these plates as a way to make a personal style statement.

Indiana is clearly embracing a fresh take on vehicle registration—with a sleek design that’s as stylish as it is smart financially. No wonder so many drivers are already eyeing these new blackout plates for their cars!