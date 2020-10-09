No Comments

Subaru Posts Its Best-Ever September Sales

2021 Subaru Outback

Photo: Subaru

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the world — disrupting daily life as well as the economy in virtually every nation — there’s clearly still a demand for reliable vehicles. Just five months after the coronavirus disrupted Subaru’s 72-month streak of selling more than 40,000 units, the automaker saw its best-ever September, among other impressive milestones.

Fueling sales and stealing hearts: The 2021 Subaru Outback

Subaru’s September may be a turning point

In spite of the coronavirus’ impact on the automotive industry at large, Subaru performed exceptionally well last month. Even though the automaker reported a 17 percent decrease in year-over-year numbers, sales increased by 16 percent over September 2019. It was also the single best September ever for the Outback and the Forester, which shipped 17,023 and 15,648 units, respectively. That marks an astounding 51 percent jump in Outback sales from the same time last year.

Moreover, September was the best month of 2020 for the Crosstrek, which found its way to nearly 12,000 new homes, and BRZ sales jumped by a staggering 126 percent. Combine that with the fact that Subaru posted more than 60,000 single-month sales for the first time all year, and it’s hard not to hope that we’re looking at a turning point.

Humility, as always

Unsurprisingly, Subaru’s leadership shirked self-congratulatory language in favor of praise for dealerships and a forward-thinking perspective. “September was a standout month at Subaru, and thanks to our retailers, it was our best-ever September and best month of 2020,” said the President and CEO of Subaru America, Thomas J. Doll. “This has been a challenging year for us all, but the success we have seen this month gives me hope and excitement for a strong fourth quarter.”

Considering the twists and turns 2020 has thrown at us so far, it’s impossible to predict what the rest of the year has up its proverbial sleeve. However, I choose to believe that Subaru’s remarkable performance in September wasn’t a fluke, but rather the beginning of another multi-year sales streak.

We’ve got your back every step of the way: Learn more about certified service