No Comments

Subaru Sales Skyrocket in March

Photo: Subaru

As America begins its slow, slow journey towards something that resembles pre-pandemic normalcy, we’re starting to see some determined automakers break records and raise the bar moving forward. Naturally, I’m talking about Subaru, which just conquered COVID to achieve its single best March of all time.

The source of success: Learn more about the 2021 Subaru Forester

Breaking records at a breakneck pace

Despite the challenges facing the world at large, Subaru shipped 65,726 models last month, marking the company’s best March ever — a 102-percent increase over the same time last year — signifying 11 straight months of more than 40,000 vehicles sold and the second-best month since 1968. If that’s not enough, the first quarter of this year was the best company history.

While every one of Subaru’s vehicles saw year-over-year sales growth, there were three that led the charge. The 2021 Forester was at the front of the pack with 21,005 sales, a staggering 123 percent more than March 2020 and an all-time monthly best. 17,053 families drove home in a new Outback, and the Crosstrek scored its best March with 14,065 units shipped — 175.9 percent more than the same time in 2020.

Success with humility

If you know anything about Subaru, you’re probably aware that its leaders tend to approach high-profile victories — like, you know, achieving an all-time sales record in the middle of a pandemic — with gratitude and no shortage of appreciation for the dealers in the trenches and the drivers behind the wheel. As such, Thomas J. Doll, President, CEO, and Executive Thank-You Man of Subaru of America, responded just as you’d expect.

He said, “Subaru of America and our retailers celebrate our best-ever March sales results, as well as the best first quarter sales in our brand’s 53-year history. The momentum behind this sales record is the continued trust and loyalty of our owners.”

Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales and Deputy Thank-You Man, echoed that sentiment. “Given the state of the automotive industry last March when the COVID-19 pandemic affected us all, it’s a terrific accomplishment for the Subaru team to achieve our best-ever March, and, in fact, the second-best month ever in the history of Subaru of America. We thank our exceptional retailers for this success and look forward to continuing the momentum.”

“Normal” may be relative, and it could still be a long way off. But, with Subaru back on top, things are at least starting to look like they used to.

Crush the competition: Drive a 2021 Outback