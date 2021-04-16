No Comments

Subaru Scores Four Awards From PARENTS

Photo: Subaru

If you have a family, finding a safe, reliable ride is of the utmost importance. That’s why Subaru has poured so many resources into making each of its vehicles as safe as humanly possible. For evidence, look no further than the fact that it recently earned four spots on PARENTS’ list of the Best Family Cars for 2021.

Awarded for a reason: 2021 Subaru Ascent

The winners

With its strong showing on the PARENTS Best Family Cars of 2021 list, Subaru reaffirmed its status as a phenomenal family-focused automaker. In the three-row SUV segment, the Ascent was recognized as an ideal vehicle for road trips, thanks in part to its “perfectly executed CVT transmission” and ability to switch between well-maintained roads and tricky terrain without missing a beat. Unsurprisingly, the 2021 Forester claimed the same accolade in the two-row SUV category.

But that’s not all. The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid claimed the top spot among two-row hybrids due to its 480-mile maximum one-tank driving range, “incredibly accurate” lane-centering system, and silky smooth braking. Finally, standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a spacious interior helped the 2021 Legacy earn the title of Best All-Weather family sedan.

The mark of excellence

Awards are all well and good, but sales are the most accurate metric for measuring success. Using that yardstick, it’s pretty easy to see that PARENTS isn’t the only group that appreciates Subaru’s commitment to quality. The family-focused Forester shipped 21,005 units in March alone, which marks a 123 percent year-over-year increase. The Crosstrek, Ascent, and Legacy found new homes with 14,065, 5,111, and 2,325 families, respectively.

All told, Subaru’s stellar performance in the PARENTS Best Family Cars of 2021 List says a lot about the automaker’s values — a sentiment echoed by President, CEO and Black-Belt Humble-Bragger, Thomas J. Doll. “We are thrilled that four of our models made PARENTS Best Family Cars of 2021,” he said. “These accolades underscore our commitment to providing customers with vehicles made to the highest standards of safety, technology, versatility and value.”

All joking aside, landing four models on a list like this is pretty impressive, and reinforces Subaru’s family-friendly persona.

