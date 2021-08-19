Tech Updates Coming to the 2022 Buick Enclave
The Buick Enclave got some major upgrades for the 2022 model year. While its refreshed styling may be the most noticeable update on the brand’s flagship SUV, it also gained plenty of handy new connectivity and convenience features. Here’s a look at the newest tech tools on the 2022 Buick Enclave.
High-tech upgrades
For starters, the 2022 Buick Enclave will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as a standard feature on all trims. It will also gain a wireless device charging station as a standard feature on all trims. On top of that, it also comes standard with the Buick Driver Confidence Plus package, which includes the nine following safety features:
- Rear Park Assist
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Intellibeam automatic high beams
- Front Pedestrian Braking
For more reassurance, the 2022 Enclave also lets you opt for additional driver-assist tools, including Front Park Assist, Rear Pedestrian Alert, a Rear Camera Mirror, and an available color head-up display.
Other updates coming to the 2022 Buick Enclave
Aside from its tech updates, the 2022 Buick Enclave gained a wealth of interior and exterior features. The Enclave now offers available heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, along with new premium materials throughout the cabin. On the outside, it now offers additional wheel styling options, a new rear fascia, and an entirely new front end, complete with an updated grille and redesigned headlights.
In terms of performance, the 2022 Buick Enclave is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, standard across all trims. This powertrain delivers 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of toque, along with 26 mpg on the highway and 18 mpg in the city. All-wheel drive is available on every model.
