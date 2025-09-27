Even Tesla’s Co-Founder Invests: Here’s the Electric Pickup for City Living, with Serious Performance at an Affordable Price

Instead of going bigger, bolder, or more futuristic, the MT1 trims things down—prioritizing urban practicality, everyday utility, and affordability. Backed by $20 million in Series A funding and with Tarpenning himself among the investors, Telo Trucks is positioning this model as an alternative for drivers who want the benefits of a pickup without the bulk.

While Tesla’s Cybertruck embraces extreme dimensions and design, Telo’s MT1 moves in the opposite direction. The MT1 is designed specifically for city dwellers, combining compact proportions with performance that rivals much larger trucks.

Small Footprint, Big Usability

At just 386 centimeters (152 inches) in length, the MT1 is shorter than many sedans, allowing it to easily navigate narrow streets and fit into tight parking spots. Despite its small frame, the truck seats five adults and features a foldable rear bed that extends from five to eight feet, a key feature that enhances its cargo flexibility without enlarging its overall footprint.

This modular approach gives the MT1 a surprising range of uses, from grocery runs to light-duty hauling. For those seeking even more functionality, Telo offers an optional camper shell for $2,000, effectively transforming the pickup into a small SUV-like vehicle. According to Supercar Blondie, the truck’s design aims to balance city agility with day-trip utility, targeting a customer base often overlooked in the current EV truck market.

Drove the TELO MT1 mini truck for the first time today. I'm in loooove! 🛻💨 pic.twitter.com/LBpdTfbekM — ɹǝʞɹɐd ʍǝɹpuɐ (@andrewparker) April 30, 2025

Serious Performance in a Mini Package

The MT1 comes in two configurations: a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version delivering 300 horsepower, and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version producing 500 horsepower. The AWD model reaches 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4 seconds, while the base version accomplishes the same in about 5 seconds.

Despite its size, the MT1 doesn’t shy away from capability. The pickup has a payload of 2,000 pounds and a towing capacity of 6,600 pounds—figures that align with mid-size gasoline trucks on the market. Its 106 kWh battery enables up to 350 miles of range, ensuring it’s suitable for both short commutes and longer weekend drives.

Notably, even though the truck is designed for urban use, its performance specs and durability allow it to stretch far beyond city boundaries, supporting varied lifestyles without compromise.

Undercutting the Competition on Price

Where many electric trucks edge into luxury pricing, the Telo MT1 presents a more accessible offer. The base model starts at $41,520, while the dual-motor version costs $46,019, positioning it well below some of its EV rivals. This pricing strategy appears to be resonating with consumers—over 12,000 reservations have already been made, indicating early traction.

The company recently raised $20 million in Series A funding, and Marc Tarpenning is personally backing the project. As noted by Supercar Blondie, the Tesla co-founder has gone as far as to claim that the MT1 can rival established models like the Toyota Tacoma, despite being significantly smaller in size.

Whether the MT1 lives up to those comparisons will only become clear once deliveries begin in late 2026, but early demand suggests that many are already convinced by the pitch.