He Bet on Tesla’s Self-Driving to Cross the US—He Left with a Wrecked Car and a $22,000 Repair Bill

The driver had activated Full Self-Driving (FSD Supervised) on his Model Y in an effort to prove that a Tesla could drive coast-to-coast without human intervention. But after less than 100 kilometers, the project was derailed by a violent collision on the highway.

Tesla’s autonomous driving software, while frequently promoted by Elon Musk as a game-changing innovation, remains officially classified as a Level 2 assistance system. This means that drivers must stay attentive and ready to intervene at all times. Yet the promise of a hands-free future continues to inspire ambitious and sometimes risky demonstrations by fans and content creators alike.

Impact after 60 Miles

The trip began in San Diego, California, with the vehicle set to drive itself across the United States using the latest version of Tesla’s FSD Supervised mode. The driver, who also runs a YouTube channel under the name BeardedTeslaGuy, had not planned to take control of the vehicle unless absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, the journey ended almost as soon as it began.

At approximately 120 km/h, the Model Y collided with a metal guardrail on the highway. The impact caused the car to lift off the ground and led to severe mechanical damage. Initial inspections pointed to a broken suspension part and damaged plastic components, but these proved to be just the beginning.

Costly Aftermath

Following the crash, the driver made his way to a Tesla Supercharger station, only to discover that the car would no longer accept a charge. The onboard system displayed several error messages, including one indicating a failure of the front electric motor.

A detailed diagnosis at a Tesla service center in Tucson, Arizona revealed a far more serious issue: the high-voltage battery had been critically damaged. As PhonAndroid reported, the estimated repair bill topped $22,000, with nearly $17,000 of that total allocated to the battery replacement alone.

Tesla later confirmed that the battery had a pre-existing defect and agreed to cover the cost under warranty. Without this support, the driver would have faced a repair bill equivalent to the price of a small new car.

Renewed Questions about FSD Safety

While this incident had a relatively fortunate outcome in financial terms, it has renewed scrutiny of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system and its current limitations. As reported by the same source, this is not the first time concerns have been raised about the software’s behavior in real-world conditions.

In other recent tests, the system failed to recognize a stopped school bus and mannequins simulating children, underscoring persistent issues with object detection. Tesla has consistently described FSD as a work in progress, and yet the branding and rollout have led some users to place more trust in the system than recommended.