“Never Seen One Actually”: Tesla Cybertruck Appears in Milan and Leaves Locals Speechless

The Cybertruck, designed by Tesla with durability and utility in mind, has always divided opinions. Its raw, unfinished look and unconventional geometry set it apart from other electric vehicles. But in Europe, it’s more than just controversial—it’s practically invisible. Regulations concerning pedestrian safety and structural compliance make the vehicle unfit for legal operation on European roads, making its appearance in Italy all the more surprising.

According to Supercar Blondie, the vehicle was seen driven by a model, attracting widespread attention from locals who stopped, stared, and in many cases, filmed. The clip, shared by TikTok creator iamminjujo, quickly spread online, amplifying the curiosity and confusion surrounding the unexpected street sighting.

Confusion and Surprise Among Milan Locals

The footage shows passersby visibly reacting to the Cybertruck as it cruised the streets of Milan. Faces turned, cameras came out, and pedestrians exchanged puzzled looks. As reported in the source, one TikTok viewer commented, “I am not sure it is even street legal in EU,” a sentiment echoed by multiple Milan residents who remarked they had never seen the vehicle in person.

Another user noted, “You’re so right, I’ve never seen one and I’ve been here for 5 years.” The reactions were less about admiration and more about disbelief—highlighting how far removed the vehicle is from the Italian automotive landscape. The fact that it was being driven at all in a European city where it lacks regulatory clearance added a layer of surrealism to the event.

Legality Concerns and European Restrictions

Unlike in the United States, where Tesla has found a relatively open path for vehicle rollouts, Europe enforces strict safety standards. These rules particularly focus on pedestrian impact, crash survivability, and lighting systems—all areas where the Cybertruck’s current design may fall short.

As reported by Supercar Blondie, the Cybertruck is “not in operation in every country or even continent,” with Europe specifically named as a region where the vehicle isn’t allowed on public roads. Despite this, the Milan footage suggests at least one unit made its way across the Atlantic, even if only for a promotional shoot or brief appearance. No confirmation has been given about whether the truck was trailered in or driven under special circumstances, but its presence was clearly unauthorized in the traditional sense.

Global Fascination Remains Strong

Even as Europe hesitates, interest in the Cybertruck is holding steady in other parts of the world. A Missouri man recently chose to purchase a Tesla Cybertruck over competitors like the Ford Lightning and GMC Sierra, comparing the decision to “choosing an iPhone over a BlackBerry.” The appeal lies not only in its performance but in its symbolism—a radical departure from conventional automotive norms.

The report also mentions that even the US military has begun acquiring Tesla Cybertrucks—not for deployment, but for use in target practice. This detail underscores both the cultural prominence and experimental role the vehicle plays in American contexts, contrasting sharply with its outsider status in Europe.