Tesla Responds to Refund Demands with New Roadster Unveiling Timeline

The vehicle, first announced in 2017, has still not been released, prompting public withdrawals and growing dissatisfaction among early backers.

The Roadster was introduced as Tesla’s next-generation electric sports car, requiring a $50,000 deposit from many early adopters. Eight years later, customers have not received the product, and some have started requesting refunds. In response, Tesla has confirmed plans to unveil the vehicle before the end of the year.

Customers Request Refunds After Years of Delay

According to Supercar Blondie, the growing wave of cancellations was sparked by the Roadster’s continued absence. The vehicle was announced eight years ago, and no production model has been delivered since. Influencers who had initially backed the project have now begun requesting their deposits back.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee was among the first to cancel. Brownlee placed a $50,000 deposit in 2017 and stated: “Tesla has been sitting with my 50 grand for eight years and hasn’t done anything with it, obviously.” His withdrawal contributed to a broader reaction among other early depositors.

UK YouTuber Mark McCann, who deposited $5,400, also requested a refund. He publicly documented the process. The public nature of these refund requests has encouraged others to take similar steps.

Tesla Roadster – © Shutterstock

Tesla Confirms Roadster Demo Timeline

In response to cancellations and rising pressure, Tesla has provided a timing update for the Roadster. Earlier in the year, the company had promised “the most epic demo” for the vehicle, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year. That timeline remains unchanged.

Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s Chief Designer, confirmed the information on the Ride the Lightning podcast. “I’m excited to showcase the Roadster for a lot of different reasons. The wait will be worth it,” he said. According to von Holzhausen, the physics of the Roadster will be “truly mind-bending.”

The confirmation follows Tesla’s earlier statement about the planned unveiling. Time is now running short as the end of the fourth quarter approaches.

Public Reaction Leads to Renewed Scrutiny

The announcement was made after public figures began pulling support. The company has faced growing criticism due to the extended delay and lack of communication. With the original announcement made in 2017, and no delivery since, customers have become increasingly vocal.

The Roadster’s unveiling will mark the first official presentation since its announcement. Tesla has not released additional technical specifications or a delivery date. The outcome of the planned demo may influence how remaining deposit holders respond moving forward.