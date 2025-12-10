Tesla’s Reign Ends? Two New EVs Shake Up Europe’s Top 10

While the Tesla Model Y has long dominated sales, the Skoda Elroq has taken the lead, marking a significant turn in the European electric car landscape. Alongside this surprise, other models like the Renault 5 E-Tech are showing strong growth, signaling that the competition in the EV sector is intensifying.

The European automotive market saw a boost in October 2025, with overall sales up by 5% compared to the same month the previous year. This growth has been fueled by increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, which have been capturing an ever-larger portion of the market. EVs alone now account for 21% of total car sales, a significant rise of 34% year-on-year. But amid these numbers, some traditional top-sellers are seeing a decline, while new contenders, such as the Skoda Elroq and the Renault 5 E-Tech, are taking a more prominent position.

Skoda Elroq Takes the Lead

For the first time, the Skoda Elroq claimed the title of best-selling electric vehicle in Europe, with 11,491 units sold in October. This achievement not only set a record for the model but also marked a historic moment for Skoda, surpassing its previous top performer, the Skoda Enyaq, which had sold 11,185 units in October 2024.

The Elroq’s success can be attributed to its compelling mix of performance and affordability, making it an attractive option for consumers looking for a solid, competitive electric vehicle.

Skoda Elroq – © Skoda

Renault 5 E-Tech Breaks Through

The Renault 5 E-Tech, which includes the Alpine A290, also had a standout month, selling 10,256 units in October. This marked its first time surpassing the 10,000-unit mark, thanks in part to a surge in France’s social leasing program, which has supported the vehicle’s accessibility.

Additionally, the release of a more affordable version of the model priced at €25,000 ($26,750 USD) contributed to its success. With over 67,000 units sold since the beginning of the year, the Renault 5 E-Tech is positioning itself as a major contender in the small EV category, gaining momentum in the face of tougher competition.

Renault 5 E-Tech – © Renault

Tesla Model Y Sees a Decline

While the Tesla Model Y remains the leader in year-to-date sales, its performance in October 2025 was notably weak. For the first time, the Model Y was not included in the top 5 best-selling electric vehicles, a significant shift considering its dominance in the market.

The drop in sales was steep, with Tesla’s flagship model selling only 1,240 units in October, a 73% decline compared to the same month in the previous year. This marked its lowest performance since July 2022. The decline has led to questions about Tesla’s ability to maintain its market lead as more competitors emerge.

Other notable developments

Beyond the top models, the October 2025 rankings revealed several other significant developments in the EV market. The Volkswagen ID.4 secured third place with 7,142 units sold, showing consistent demand for the model. The Skoda Enyaq, despite a 36% drop in sales, still managed to maintain fourth place with 7,127 units. The Volkswagen ID.3 rounded out the top 5 with 7,064 units, marking a solid month for the German automaker.

Mercedes also made a notable entry into the rankings, with the CLA electric model debuting at 17th place with 4,057 sales. Despite still being in its early stages of ramping up production, the model has promising features, including a 790 km range and fast-charging capabilities at 320 kW. The Citroën ë-C3 and Peugeot E-208, both part of the Stellantis group, have benefitted from France’s social leasing programs, posting strong sales figures.

The Year-End Outlook: Who Will Come Out on Top?

Although October’s sales figures show some surprising shifts, the overall sales rankings for 2025 are still largely dominated by the Tesla Model Y, which remains the top-selling EV in Europe. However, Skoda’s Elroq is solidifying its position in second place, and the race for the third spot is intensifying between the Renault 5, the Volkswagen ID.4, and the Volkswagen ID.3, according to the latest figures.

Meanwhile, the KIA EV3 has made a notable entrance into the top 10, further diversifying the field of contenders in the European market. As the year draws to a close, it will be interesting to see if these new challengers can keep up the momentum or if Tesla will regain its leading position.