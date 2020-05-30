No Comments

The 2021 Buick Envision Goes All-In on Style

Photo: Buick

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many automakers have been forced to postpone new vehicles, refreshes of current models, and announcements in general. In fact, we recently reported that Buick pushed back a planned update to the Enclave until 2022. Thankfully, the luxury brand isn’t completely starving us of exciting news, as they just released photos of the all-new 2021 Buick Envision. You can view them right here.

Convenience to match style: Shop for your next Buick online

A new look for a family-favorite

With the 2021 Buick Envision, it’s clear that the automaker is going all-in on style. Rather than adopting the sloping body and high stance of the previous generation, this iteration appears to have a low, athletic posture. This is complemented perfectly by angular accents, imposing headlamps, and an attractive profile. No doubt, this fresh new look will give the Envision a competitive edge in the luxury SUV market.

What else can we expect from the new Envision?

In terms of official details about the 2021 Buick Envision, the official release has a few tidbits to go on. The interior—which we haven’t had a chance to see yet—will come available with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and windshield-projected Head-Up-Display. It will also come standard with multiple safety and driver-assistance technologies.

Under the hood, Car and Driver reports that it will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. They believe that it will continue to offer both front and all-wheel drive. Buick hasn’t released any detailed specifications for the powertrain, but if the 2020 model is anything to go by, it will deliver somewhere in the neighborhood of 252 horsepower. The publication also expects that, like the outgoing model, the 2021 Envision will offer the ultra-luxurious Avenir trim.

While we still don’t have a definitive release date, you can expect to see the all-new 2021 Buick Envision starting in early 2021.

Can’t wait?: Check out the 2020 Envision