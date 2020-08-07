No Comments

The Best Mazda Models for College Freshmen

Photo: Mazda

During your first year at university, you face a lot of big decisions, including picking a vehicle to accompany you through your college career and beyond. But don’t settle for a clunker — Mazda has plenty of sporty, spacious, high-tech models that won’t bust your budget.

Want a Car That’s Fun, Stylish, and Affordable? Check out the Mazda3 Hatchback

2020 Mazda3 Hatchback

Photo: Mazda

You’ll turn heads on campus with the 2020 Mazda3 Hatchback. This stylish model earned the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award, but it boasts more than just eye-catching looks. Its practical amenities include standard smartphone integration, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, and available i-ACTIV AWD.

On top of that, it’s perfect for both commuter students and students who are moving on to campus, since it earns up to 30 mpg on the highway and offers a maximum of 47 cubic feet of storage space. Best of all, it starts at just $23,700.

2020 Mazda CX-3

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-3 is a sporty, efficient hatchback that’ll save you money that you can put towards books and tuition. Not only does it start at $20,640, but it also earns an EPA-estimated 34 mpg on the highway. And with available i-ACTIV AWD, you’ll be able to drive to class confidently when the weather turns rough. Plus, this five-seat crossover is perfect for road trips and hauling friends around town.

It boasts 17.8 cubic feet of space behind the back row and 42.7 cubic feet with the seats folded flat. And with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, this model is perfect for tech-savvy students on the go.

2020 Mazda CX-30

Photo: Mazda

If you want a bold, athletic SUV without breaking the bank, consider the 2020 Mazda CX-30. It starts at just $21,900, offers i-ACTIV AWD, and earns up to 28 mpg on the highway. This five-seat SUV boasts 20.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats and a maximum of 45.2 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.

In terms of tech, it comes equipped with an 8.8-inch center display, an infotainment system with voice commands, and SMS text message audio delivery and reply capabilities. You can also opt for heated front seats and smartphone integration for a more comfortable commute to campus.

