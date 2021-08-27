No Comments

The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing Have Arrived

From left, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

It’s the moment performance enthusiasts have been waiting for — Cadillac’s incredibly fast, powerful new V-Series Blackwing sedan models are on sale now at dealerships across the U.S.

The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and 2022 CT5-V Blackwing both arrive with groundbreaking specs. The CT4-V Blackwing is the fastest, most powerful subcompact car that Cadillac has ever produced. Meanwhile, the CT5-V Blackwing boasts more speed and power than any other Cadillac production vehicle in history.

“Driving is always a blend of the quantifiable and the subjective, and in both regards, the new CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing deliver like few other luxury sport sedans,” said Mirza Grebovic, performance variant manager for Cadillac. “They’ve got the numbers to stand with the world’s best, but they also transcend the stopwatch with the sort of satisfying driver experience that cannot be defined by lap times alone.”

The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

CT4-V Blackwing features

The CT4-V Blackwing carries a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. It can go 0-60 mph in as little as 3.9 seconds and hit a top track speed of 189 mph. The wind-tunnel-tested carbon fiber aero package exerts the highest V-Series downforce ever recorded. Interior highlights include an 8-inch color touch screen and a high-performance steering wheel with carbon fiber accents.

The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

CT5-V Blackwing features

Under the hood of the CT5-V Blackwing is a hand-assembled 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that delivers a stunning 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. A 3.4-second 0-60 time and a top speed of more than 200 mph make this car especially intimidating on the track. Cadillac’s largest-ever factory-installed brakes give the CT5-V Blackwing serious stopping power. It also features a 10-inch touch screen, Surround Vision and a head-up display, and available racing seats with carbon fiber accents.

Shared features

Both cars come equipped with a standard six-speed manual transmission, and a 10-speed paddle-shifter automatic is available as well. Performance features include an enhanced electronic limited slip rear differential, Magnetic Ride Control, and specially tuned suspensions for improved feel and handling. Both models offer three interior design themes, wireless smartphone connectivity, AKG premium audio, and a Performance Data Recorder.

V-Series Blackwing models are being produced in limited quantities, and initial 250-unit Collector Series runs have already sold out.