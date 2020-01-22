No Comments

The Car Connection Names Three FCA Models as Best to Buy in 2020

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: Chrysler

After driving more than 100 new vehicles, the editors at The Car Connection have singled out three FCA vehicles as the best to buy in 2020. In the market for a minivan? Opt for the editors’ pick — the Chrysler Pacifica. An SUV more your style? Then get behind the wheel of the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Need serious towing power and truck capabilities? The Ram 1500 tied in the Best Pickup to Buy 2020 category, according to editors.

Drive An Award-Winner: Check out the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica has taken the top endorsement from The Car Connection several times, making 2020 its fourth big win. The Chrysler Pacifica offers drivers an eco-friendly option with the Pacifica Hybrid, which boasts a 500-mile total range. Both versions offer drivers a well-organized cabin, advanced safety systems, and connectivity tech.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: Chrysler

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: Chrysler

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus

Photo: FCA Media

“The Chrysler Pacifica sets the bar for minivans with its flexible interior and its crisp styling,” said Martin Padgett, editorial director of Internet Brands Automotive, publishers of The Car Connection. “The unsung hero in the lineup is the plug-in hybrid, with its excellent fuel economy and forward-thinking powertrain.”

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: Jeep

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: Jeep

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: Jeep

Praised for its prowess on and off road, the Jeep Grand Cherokee captivated the editors’ attention with styling, performance and best-in-class towing capability. The Ram 1500 was the editors pick because of its true-truck aesthetic, towing capability (12,750 pounds when properly equipped), and well-appointed cabin that includes an industry-leading 12-inch touch screen for the user-friendly Uconnect 4C infotainment system.

Available Now: Check out the well-equipped 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee continues to impress us with its performance, whether it’s on the road or off the beaten path,” Padgett said. “From Trailhawk to Trackhawk, it’s good-looking and capable, and still unlike any other SUV. The Ram 1500 has hauled and towed its way past some bigger rivals. It has its truck priorities straight — even when it’s dressed up with the best interior we’ve seen in any full-size pickup.”

2020 Ram 1500 North Edition

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500 Limited interior

Photo: FCA

2020 Ram 1500 Limited

Photo: FCA