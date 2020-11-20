No Comments

The History of the Chevrolet Tahoe

The next-gen 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

For more than 25 years, the Chevrolet Tahoe has ruled the full-size SUV segment in the U.S., selling more units than any other model. Throughout its history, the Tahoe has maintained a high level of practical capability while remaining relevant with new technologies and fresh designs. And with the arrival of a completely redesigned version in 2021, the Tahoe found itself in a strong position to extend its market dominance into a new generation.

A two-door Tahoe from 1995

Photo: Chevrolet

Early years

The Tahoe began its history in 1995 as a rebadged Chevrolet K5 Blazer, riding on the same platform as the GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban. For the first few years of its existence, the Tahoe was available in both two-door and four-door configurations. It could seat up to six passengers when equipped with a first-row bench seat.

Overall, the first-generation Tahoe had a much more rugged truck-like feel than later models. It quickly drew attention from government agencies interested in its size and capabilities. Chevrolet eventually began producing a Tahoe police pursuit vehicle, or PPV, for law enforcement officers. Starting in 2001, the Tahoe was reconfigured for military use as well.

The 2008 Chevrolet Hybrid Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Middle generations

The second-generation Tahoe arrived for the 2000 model year, and it was followed by two more generations in 2007 and 2015. The 2000 redesign added a third row that allowed the Tahoe to fit up to nine passengers. During this generation, the Tahoe also offered a Z71 off-road option and a pair of more powerful V8 engines.

Starting in 2007, the Tahoe gained a longer and more aerodynamic look. This generation also featured a hybrid Tahoe that was available until the 2013 model year. The Tahoe’s 2015 redesign gave it a blunter, boxier outline and a 355-horsepower V8. The vehicle also gained high-tech available features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Wi-Fi, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 redesign

The Tahoe received a much-anticipated redesign for the 2021 model year. Key upgrades on the new Tahoe included a big increase in cargo volume and passenger space and more standard safety technologies. The Tahoe also added an independent rear suspension for smoother handling and a new turbodiesel engine option. The new Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension allowed the driver to lower or raise the suspension for easier passenger access and ground clearance.

Over the past quarter-century, the Tahoe has established itself as America’s go-to full-size SUV. Check out our coverage here at The News Wheel to keep up with what’s new and what’s next for this popular family hauler.