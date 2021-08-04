No Comments

The Updated 2022 Lexus UX is Headed to Canada

Photo: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus UX is headed to Canada with a host of expressive new color combinations, both inside and out. Here’s a look at how you can put your own spin on the latest model of the 2022 Lexus UX.

Aesthetic updates

Photo: Lexus

For the latest model year, Lexus added Grecian Water, Sonic Chrome, and Cadmium Orange to the UX’s exterior color palette. The Premium, Luxury, and F SPORT models now boast color-keyed overfenders. On the inside, you’ll be able to pair exterior colors with coordinating interiors. For instance, the new Grecian Water exterior can pair with a Black, Birch, or Birch with Lapis interior. In addition to these new styling options, the model’s Luxury trim gained a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel for better ergonomics.

Functional design

Photo: Lexus

Lexus pitches the UX as the ideal crossover for city dwellers. It’s available as both a gas-powered and hybrid model. Both models offer about 40 cubic feet of cargo space, along with an available hands-free power liftgate to make accessing the cargo bay easier.

Both the combustion-engine and hybrid variants offer the F SPORT package, which adds both aesthetic refinements and performance-enhancing hardware. It adds updated springs and stabilizer bars for sportier handling, alongside 18-inch twin-spoke aluminum alloy wheels, L-shaped chrome accents, and a revised rear bumper.

On the inside of an F SPORT model, you’ll find exclusively sculpted front sports seat, a custom F SPORT instrument panel design, leather-appointed surfaces, and aluminum accents.

The Lexus UX also features plenty of advanced tech. It comes standard with a 7-inch Lexus Multimedia System display, which you can upgrade to a 10.3-inch screen with built-in navigation. In addition to coming standard with wired smartphone connectivity, the infotainment system boasts connectivity to smartwatches, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant-enabled devices. You can use voice commands to order these handy tech tools to remotely manage your car’s locks, windows, and engine.

The small luxury crossover also comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, a bundle that includes the Pre-Collision System, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, among other handy high-tech driver-assist tools.

The 2022 Lexus UX is expected to arrive in both Canada and the U.S. during the fall of 2021, at the same starting price as last year’s model.