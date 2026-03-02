These Are the Longest-Range EVs of 2026, One Reaches 512 Miles on a Single Charge

A little more than a decade ago, mainstream electric vehicles such as the Nissan Leaf struggled to reach 100 miles per charge. Today, range figures have tripled in some cases, reshaping how drivers approach commuting and long-distance travel. The expansion of charging infrastructure is also narrowing the practical gap between electric and gasoline-powered vehicles.

The 2026 rankings place a mix of established automakers and newer brands at the top. While Tesla’s Model S is being discontinued this year, several competitors, including Lucid, Rivian, General Motors, Cadillac, and Mercedes-Benz, now deliver ranges once considered unattainable.

Lucid and Chevrolet Lead the Range Race

At the top of the list is the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring with an EPA-estimated range of 512 miles. According to Jalopnik, this makes it the longest-range EV currently available. In practical terms, a 60-mile daily commute would still leave more than 200 miles available for additional driving during the week.

Real-world testing has produced different results. One test recorded closer to 410 miles, highlighting the gap that can sometimes exist between official EPA estimates and independent evaluations. A reviewer from Out Motorsports noted several quirks, including inconsistent key fob performance, the absence of a traditional start button, a low roofline, and occasional sound system issues.

2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring – © Lucid Motors

Close behind is the 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV in WT trim with the Max battery pack, delivering an EPA-estimated 493 miles. A separate real-world test of a 2024 RST model reached approximately 472 miles, closely aligning with official figures. The Silverado EV also features GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system. In week-long highway testing of the Trail Boss version, the vehicle achieved roughly 450 miles on a charge while handling hauling tasks, including transporting yard debris and multiple loads to a compost site.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV – © Chevrolet

Large Battery Packs Power Luxury and SUV Contenders

The 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ ranks third with a range of 460 miles. Its performance is supported by one of the largest battery packs used in a consumer vehicle, enabled by the SUV’s size. The Escalade IQ is approximately one foot longer than the gasoline-powered Escalade and incorporates Super Cruise and four-wheel steering.

2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ – © Cadillac

Lucid also appears again with the 2026 Lucid Gravity GT, offering 450 miles of range. That figure is 62 miles less than the Air Grand Touring. Real-world observations cited by Jalopnik mention issues similar to those found in the Air, including key fob inconsistencies, delayed screen activation, and intermittent Bluetooth connectivity.

2026 Lucid Gravity GT – © Lucid Motors

Among SUVs, the 2026 Rivian R1S delivers an EPA-estimated 410 miles, matching the Tesla Model S sedan. Real-world tests reported a range closer to 358 miles. The R1S includes a third-row seat and offers selectable tire options designed to optimize range. Its dual-motor configuration places one motor on each axle to improve efficiency, and the vehicle’s distinctive front end features two vertical headlights.

2026 Rivian R1S – © Rivian

Established Names Remain Competitive

The 2026 Rivian R1T truck achieves an EPA-estimated 420 miles. Real-world testing places its range around 358 miles. A MotorTrend reviewer described the truck as powerful and durable. The R1T includes a 4-foot, 6-inch bed, towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, and up to 14.9 inches of ground clearance.

Rivian R1T truck – © Rivian

The 2026 Tesla Model S remains a reference point in the EV market, even as production ends this year. The sedan carries an EPA-estimated range of 410 miles. The Plaid version is rated at 348 miles, with real-world testing reaching 345 miles. Originally announced in 2009, the Model S debuted with a 265-mile range, which Jalopnik recently described as making it the first legitimate electric car capable of replacing a gasoline vehicle for regular use.

2026 Tesla Model S – © Tesla

Rounding out the list is the 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS450+, offering 390 miles of EPA-estimated range. One real-world test reached 400 miles, slightly exceeding the official estimate. The luxury sedan features a large interior display, wood trim, Dolby Atmos audio support, and a voice assistant system. Though heavier in its 2026 iteration, it maintains handling and acceleration comparable to the 2022 model.