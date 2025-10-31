This Tiny Electric Motor Is More Powerful Than Four Tesla Model Y Combined

A miniature electric motor has recently broken existing records with its remarkable power output. Its secret lies in an innovative design that generates extraordinary power while remaining incredibly lightweight. This breakthrough could potentially reshape the electric vehicles of tomorrow.

YASA, a British company known for its advancements in electric motor technology, has developed a new axial flux motor prototype. This motor weighs just 12.7 kg but delivers an impressive 750 kilowatts of power (over 1,000 horsepower). Unlike wheel motors, this model is mounted in the vehicle chassis, which helps reduce overall weight while improving energy efficiency.

Unprecedented Power Density

The new motor from YASA achieves a power density of 59 kW/kg, surpassing the previous record by 40%. To put this into perspective, it generates more combined power than four Tesla Model Y vehicles, all while weighing about the same as a bicycle. During testing, the prototype was also able to continuously deliver between 350 and 400 kW, showcasing its effectiveness under real-world conditions.

Potential for the Future

Beyond its raw performance, the motor uses standard materials and features a design adaptable to mass production. YASA is already planning to integrate this technology into future Mercedes-AMG electric platforms, as the company is a subsidiary of Mercedes. Compared to traditional radial motors, this compact central motor could help improve vehicle range and reduce energy costs.

If this innovation becomes widespread, it could represent a significant shift for the electric automotive industry, leading to lighter, more powerful, and more affordable electric cars that could rival the most powerful internal combustion engine models.