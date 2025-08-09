This Understated Lexus Sedan Hides a True Sporty Soul — and Its 2025 Price Is a Steal

Lexus, a Toyota subsidiary, has long been known for its top-notch vehicles that blend style with reliability. Since it rolled out the full-size LS sedan in the late 1980s, Lexus hasn’t stopped impressing us with models like the flagship LS sedan, the compact executive IS, the flexible RX crossover SUV, the mid-sized ES, and the sporty RC coupe. But one model that often gets overlooked is the lexus gs 450h.

The unique appeal of the lexus gs 450h

Produced between 2013 and 2017, the lexus gs 450h is part of the fourth generation in the GS lineup. This mid-sized luxury hybrid catches the eye not only with its refined looks but also thanks to its clever engineering. With an average used price of $23,786, it’s a pretty attractive option for those wanting a touch of luxury without emptying the wallet. Under the hood, a solid 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain does the heavy lifting, and a facelift in 2016 only added to its charm.

The GS name goes way back—it made its U.S. debut in 1993. In Japan, it was known as the Toyota Aristo, one of the older nameplates in the Lexus family. The second and third generations sported quad headlamps reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz, setting them up as tough competitors to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. When the fourth generation launched in 2011 for the 2012 model year, it sold 24,555 units in its very first year.

Innovative features and performance

Built on Toyota’s New N Platform (shared with the lexus is and lexus rc), the fourth-generation lexus gs 450h was the first mass-market hybrid sedan to come with an all-wheel steering system, dubbed “Lexus Dynamic Handling.” To cut down on weight, it even uses an aluminum suspension system.

At its heart is a neat combo: a 3.5L Atkinson cycle V6 engine teamed up with a 147-kW electric motor. Together, they generate 343 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque, nudging the car from 0-60 mph in a swift 5.6 seconds. And despite its sporty credentials, the 2015 model still manages a fuel efficiency rating of 31 mpg combined.

Luxurious interior and cool tech

Inside, the lexus gs 450h doesn’t skimp on the finer things. Standard touches include leather seats and real wood trim, ensuring that every ride feels as comfortable as it is stylish. The center console features a mouse-wheel interface controlling an eight-inch infotainment screen—with an optional bump up to a 12.3-inch display for those who want a bigger picture.

Drivers can switch between five drive modes—Normal, Eco, Sport, Sport+, and EV—to fit their mood or the road conditions. Other neat options include a head-up display (for keeping key info in the line of sight) and, for an enhanced audio experience, an optional 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Competitive pricing and reliability

Looking at the numbers, pricing for the lexus gs 450h varies by model year. The 2013 version clocks in at about $19,981, while models from 2017 typically cost around $29,361. When compared to rivals like the BMW ActiveHybrid 5 at roughly $18,151 or the Mercedes-Benz E400 Hybrid at about $17,289, the gs 450h still stands strong.

Reliability is another big plus: it earns a rating of 89 out of 100, boasting the top spot among mid-size premium cars according to J.D. Power—beating out BMW’s 86 out of 100 and Mercedes’ 83 out of 100.

Though it might fly under the radar for some luxury car fans, the lexus gs 450h packs a punch with smart features and stellar reliability—a real hidden gem in a market full of hybrid options that combine performance with eco-friendly flair.