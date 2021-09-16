No Comments

Ford Bronco Returns to Rebelle Rally in October

Three Ford Bronco SUVs run in the 2021 Rebelle Rally next month

Photo: Ford

Ford is ready to hear the Rebelle yell once again. Next month, a trio of two-women teams will pilot vehicles from the all-new Bronco lineup in the 2021 Rebelle Rally.

The Bronco stable will be well-represented in the 4×4 class and X-cross class of the annual all-women off-road event. Driver Shelby Hall and navigator Penny Dale follow up last year’s Rebelle Rally X-cross win by stepping up to the 4×4 class in a Bronco Wildtrak two-door. They’ll compete against newcomers Kathryn Reinhardt and Victoria Bundrant, who will attempt to score a 4×4 upset in a Bronco Badlands four-door customized with 4Wheel Parts accessories.

In the X-cross class, Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen try their hand at guiding the all-new Bronco Sport to its second straight win. They’ll pilot a Bronco Sport Badlands. All three vehicles will feature a livery similar to that seen on the Bronco 4600 stock class race vehicle that ran the ULTRA4 earlier this year.

Photos: Three Bronco SUVs running in the 2021 Rebelle Rally

Shelby Hall and Penny Dale hope lightning will strike twice in this Bronco two-door

Photo: Ford

Kathryn Reinhardt and Victoria Bundrant can put themselves on the map in this Bronco four-door

Photo: Ford

Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen pilot this Bronco Sport

Photo: Ford

“We’d love nothing more than to podium a Bronco and a Bronco Sport at the same time,” said Bronco Sport Marketing Manager Jovina Young. “What I really like about sending the full family of Broncos is that Rebelle is about taking on different types of terrains and exploring; competitors aren’t just hitting high speeds in the desert. It’s a chance to show Bronco doing a different type of off-roading.”

The 2021 Rebelle Rally kicks off just outside the Hoover Dam on Oct. 8. Drivers will wind their way through Nevada and California over the course of eight days and 1,200 miles, stopping at designated basecamps to rest. The race concludes on Oct. 16 at Imperial Sand Dunes in California.