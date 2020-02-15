No Comments

Tim Day Named Plant Manager for Ford Silverton Assembly

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Tim Day has been appointed the new plant manager for Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in Pretoria, South Africa. Day, the former executive vice president of manufacturing for Auto Alliance Thailand, takes on the role from Ramon Garcia, who is moving to the Ford Valencia assembly plant to take on the role of assistant plant manager.

This will not be Day’s first stint in Silverton or at Silverton — from 2009 to 2013, he worked in Pretoria as the transformation manager and assistant plant manager. It was from that latter role that he moved into the position of manufacturing advisor for AAT, a Thailand-based joint venture between Ford and Mazda that builds the Ford Ranger and Everest for Southeast Asia, and ascended to the position of EVP of manufacturing.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim back to South Africa as the new plant manager for Silverton,” said Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa Vice President of Operations Ockert Berry. “Tim has gained vast experience in the Ford manufacturing world, specifically with the Ranger and Everest programs. This will be a great asset to our South African operations which supplies the domestic market and exports to more than 100 markets around the world.”

Day has spent 35 years with Ford, starting in 1985 when he came on board as an apprentice mechanic for Ford in Geelong, Australia. By 1995, Day was the production supervisor at the Geelong plant, which allowed him to springboard to the role of production system coordinator for Geelong and Broadmeadows in 1997. Between 1998 and 2009, he held several key roles for Ford Australia in areas including press operations, logistics, and material planning.

