Toyota Boosts Range of Its First Electric SUV And Drops Prices

Toyota is relaunching its bZ4X electric SUV in Europe with several technical upgrades and a revised pricing structure. The model, initially criticized for mechanical issues at launch, returns with enhanced battery performance and design modifications.

This announcement marks a significant shift for Toyota’s electric ambitions in Europe, after a rocky start with the bZ4X marred by technical setbacks and safety recalls. With this refreshed version, the automaker aims to reassert itself in a fast-evolving EV segment.

The update also signals a strategic recalibration from the Japanese manufacturer, whose EV rollout in Europe has lagged behind competitors. By improving its core electric offering and aligning prices more competitively, Toyota is trying to win back credibility in a market that has not forgotten the SUV’s troubled launch in 2022.

Revamped Range with More Battery Options

The new bZ4X lineup introduces three battery configurations, each matched with different powertrains. According to Frandroid, the base version now uses a 57.7 kWh battery paired with a 167-horsepower single motor. The mid-range version moves to a 73.1 kWh battery and 224 horsepower, while the most powerful variant retains the same capacity but adds a dual-motor AWD setup delivering 343 horsepower.

This top-tier setup still caps DC fast charging at 150 kW, but Toyota now equips all models with a 22 kW onboard AC charger—a key upgrade from the previous version. Engineers have also reworked the eAxles transmission system, using silicon carbide semiconductors to reduce weight and improve efficiency.

As noted by the same source, the version with the 224-horsepower motor and smaller wheels can now achieve up to 573 kilometers of range under the WLTP standard, marking an approximate 60-kilometer increase over the previous maximum.

Potencia que impresiona, tecnología que se adapta y un diseño que marca el camino: así es el nuevo Toyota #bZ4X ⚡



¿Qué te parece? pic.twitter.com/6e5IHGgggL — Toyota España (@Toyota_Esp) October 2, 2025

Improved Design and Onboard Technology

While Toyota hasn’t made radical visual changes, it has focused on aerodynamics and user experience. The SUV’s exterior has been subtly reshaped to reduce drag, contributing to the improved efficiency. Inside, the updates are more apparent.

A new center console and a redesigned dashboard are now standard. All models come equipped with a 14-inch multimedia display, a move aimed at modernizing the cabin and aligning with competitors’ tech offerings.

These refinements come as Toyota prepares to launch its next electric vehicle in Europe—the Urban Cruiser—but the bZ4X remains central to its strategy. The improvements suggest an attempt to salvage the SUV’s image and performance after a launch described by the publication as “chaotic.”

Interior of the new Toyota bZ4X electric SUV – © Toyota

Revised Pricing Strategy and Warranty Upgrades

The updated pricing structure for the bZ4X reflects a more competitive positioning. The entry-level model with the smaller battery now starts at €40,900 ($43,300) in France, only available in the Design trim. The Long Range version begins at €44,900 ($47,600) and can reach €51,900 ($54,900) in the fully-equipped Collection trim. Meanwhile, the Performance AWD variant starts at €47,400 ($50,200), topping out at €54,400 ($57,600).

Toyota has already implemented a €1,000 ($1,060) discount across all versions to keep pricing in line with the outgoing model. While the vehicle remains ineligible for France’s ecological bonus—as it’s built in Motomachi, Japan, alongside the Subaru Solterra—Toyota attempts to offset this with a long-term battery warranty.

The Battery Care Program now guarantees the pack for 10 years or 1 million kilometers, provided an annual check is performed. The automaker also promises a minimum 70% residual capacity over this period.