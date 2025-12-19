Toyota Unveiled a GR Yaris Ad That Was Too Wild for TV—But It Was Banned Before Anyone Could Enjoy It (VIDEO)

The commercial, which features dramatic stunts such as jumps and two-wheeled maneuvers, was quickly pulled from television broadcasts by Australian authorities due to concerns over its portrayal of reckless driving. Despite Toyota’s defense that the stunts were performed in controlled environments by professionals, the ad was found to breach safety standards and regulations.

The ad begins with a driver, dressed in rally gear, stopping at a fictional fast-food restaurant called “Up’n Down Burgers” in the Australian outback. While waiting for their order, the driver takes the GR Yaris on a gravel road, performing a series of stunts, including jumps, drifts, and sliding on wet tarmac.

The sequence concludes with a dramatic sideways stop beside two other Toyota models, the GR Corolla and GR86. The intent was to highlight the car’s dynamic performance capabilities, but Australian regulators, particularly the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), argued that it could encourage unsafe driving on public roads.

Toyota GR Yaris – © YouTube / Toyota Australia

The Ad’s Swift Removal

The FCAI ruled that if the actions depicted in the commercial were carried out on public roads, they would likely result in violations of Australian road safety laws. In response, Toyota attempted to justify the ad, emphasizing that the stunts were conducted by professionals in a controlled environment and were not meant to promote reckless driving.

Despite this defense, the ad was pulled from television broadcasts. However, it remains available on platforms like YouTube, where it continues to attract views. Toyota Australia has stated that it acknowledges the decision and will make the necessary adjustments to ensure compliance with local advertising standards.

A History of Scrutiny in Australia

This is not the first time Toyota has faced regulatory issues with its advertisements in Australia. In 2021, an earlier GR Yaris commercial was also banned for showing the car spinning its wheels while exiting a parking garage.

That incident, although less dramatic, still prompted the FCAI to argue that it encouraged unsafe driving behavior. The repeated banning of Toyota’s ads highlights the increasingly strict regulations in Australia, where car ads are scrutinized closely for promoting high-performance vehicles that may encourage dangerous driving.

Global Trends in Car Advertising

The scrutiny Toyota faces in Australia is not unique to that country. Similar issues have arisen in other parts of the world. In 2023, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority banned an ad for the Toyota Hilux, citing concerns that it could encourage drivers to ignore environmental considerations while off-roading. These global restrictions on car advertising, especially when it involves showing high-performance vehicles in action, reflect a growing trend towards greater oversight of automotive marketing.

Despite the regulatory challenges, Toyota continues to stand by the performance of its GR models, which are designed with motorsport heritage in mind. The GR Yaris, in particular, boasts a powerful three-cylinder turbo engine and an all-wheel-drive GR-Four system, developed in collaboration with Toyota Gazoo Racing.