Toyota Unveils the GR GT: 640 HP Twin-Turbo V-8 and an All-Aluminum Frame

Described as a “road-legal race car,” the GR GT combines a twin-turbo V-8 engine, lightweight aluminum frame, and race-ready aerodynamics. Developed with a focus on achieving the ideal balance between lightweight construction, aerodynamics, and power, the GR GT follows in the footsteps of iconic Toyota models like the 2000GT and Lexus LFA.

This flagship sports car marks a significant leap for the brand, demonstrating its ambition to compete with the world’s best performance cars. The GR GT combines cutting-edge engineering with a design philosophy that aims to push the boundaries of both track and road performance.

A Twin-Turbocharged V-8 and Electric Motor

At the heart of the GR GT lies a brand-new twin-turbo V-8 engine, delivering a minimum target of 640 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and responsive drive. Additionally, the engine is paired with a single electric motor integrated into the transaxle, adding another layer of technological innovation to the powertrain, reports Motor1.

This performance-focused powertrain is paired with Toyota’s first all-aluminum frame, making the GR GT lighter than many of its competitors. The use of aluminum helps lower the car’s overall weight, which, according to Toyota, will be under 3,858 pounds. This weight reduction plays a key role in optimizing the car’s handling and ensuring its agility on both the track and the road.

© Toyota

A Nod to Race Cars with Road-Going Practicality

In terms of design, the GR GT channels the spirit of race cars while maintaining road-going practicality. Its low, aggressive stance is accentuated by a roofline that measures just 47 inches in height, making it shorter than both the Porsche 911 GTS and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. The car’s rear features a striking quad-exit exhaust, adding to the menacing look. Meanwhile, the carbon-backed Recaro bucket seats inside the car emphasize the driver-focused nature of the vehicle.

The design also highlights Toyota’s commitment to aerodynamics and lightweight construction. The body panels are crafted from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and aluminum, which helps keep weight down while ensuring that the car performs optimally at high speeds. The GR GT also boasts massive carbon-ceramic brakes, providing more efficient deceleration, while the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires ensure top-tier traction.

Toyota GR GT – © Toyota

A New Era for Toyota?

While the GR GT shares some components with the GR GT3 race car—particularly the suspension and powertrain—Toyota is positioning the GR GT as a direct rival to some of the top performance cars in the market. When compared to the Porsche 911 GTS and the Corvette E-Ray, the GR GT has the edge in horsepower and torque, with the added benefit of its lightweight construction.

This level of performance places the GR GT squarely in competition with the best in the sports car world, and its aggressive pricing and technical prowess could set the tone for Toyota’s future in high-performance vehicles.