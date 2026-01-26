Official: Toyota MR2 Set to Return, Still Years from Production

The confirmation comes directly from Tomoya Takahashi, head of Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s performance division responsible for the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR Supra. Takahashi has revealed that a new mid-engine sports car is in the works, marking the brand’s strongest signal yet of its commitment to reviving the MR2. But while the announcement is concrete, the car itself is still far from ready, with no prototype expected for several years.

The project stands out in Toyota’s current lineup, which has focused largely on hot hatches and front-engine platforms. The reintroduction of a mid-engine architecture signals a major shift and could reshape how Toyota approaches sports car design in the coming decade.

A Legacy Model Set for a Serious Comeback

The MR2, last produced over 15 years ago, still holds a strong place in the minds of performance car fans. Known for its balanced layout, low weight, and sharp handling, it became a symbol of accessible driving pleasure. Its disappearance left a noticeable gap in Toyota’s sports car offering.

Now, Toyota is moving beyond vague concept cars and unclear rumors. For the first time, a senior executive has confirmed that a dedicated mid-engine sports car is under active development. This marks a significant change in tone compared to previous years, where announcements often revolved around experimental concepts without follow-through.

In fact, as early as 2023, Toyota had already begun hinting at a new layout when it presented a GR Yaris prototype with a mid-engine configuration at the Tokyo Auto Salon. This development mule, although not directly linked to the MR2, was created to test an entirely new architecture. This confirmed Toyota’s technical interest in returning to a midship design.

Toyota’s new 2.0-litre engine in a GR Yaris prototype – © Toyota

Experimental Engine Could Push New Performance Limits

Beyond layout, the future MR2 might benefit from a completely new engine under development: the G20E, a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder. This power unit is currently being tested and could deliver up to 400 hp in a street version, and more than 600 hp in race configuration. These numbers, if retained, would significantly raise the performance level compared to current GR models.

Early testing has faced some issues with handling and behavior, which has delayed development slightly. These difficulties haven’t derailed the project but indicate that Toyota is taking a cautious, methodical approach to refining the car’s dynamics.

There’s still no confirmation on whether the G20E engine will be used in the final version, and Toyota is reportedly also considering alternative names for the car, such as Celica. Regardless, the goal appears clear: to exceed the output of the current GR Corolla and GR Yaris, both of which already represent the high-performance edge of Toyota’s lineup.

The future MR2 could draw heavily on the FT-Se concept, initially planned as an electric roadster – © Toyota

Electric Concept Influences Design, but Combustion Stays in Play

Toyota’s vision for the MR2’s styling may take cues from the FT-SE concept, unveiled in 2023. This prototype, originally designed for electric power, featured proportions and elements typical of a mid-engine car: a low stance, wide track, and aggressive air intakes.

While the FT-SE was built as an EV, Toyota has indicated that these visual elements could be adapted to a combustion-powered car. With electric transitions moving slower than expected in the sports segment, Toyota appears willing to stick with thermal engines for models like the MR2. This approach could help retain the traditional driving feel that defined the original.

No production-ready vehicle has yet been shown, and the car will not be ready for sale until the very end of the 2020s. Still, the confirmation of the project’s existence suggests Toyota is serious about delivering a driver-focused sports car in a category increasingly dominated by electrification or oversized grand tourers.