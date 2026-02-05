Toyota’s Quirkiest ’90s Convertible Makes a Surprise Appearance 29 Years Later

Originally introduced in 1991, the Cynos was a compact coupe designed for budget-conscious buyers, but the soft-top variant, the Cynos Convertible, added an extra layer of fun to the package. Fast-forward to 2026, and Toyota has decided to bring this model back into the spotlight, showcasing it at the upcoming Nostalgic 2 Days event in Yokohama, Japan.

This nostalgic revival isn’t just a random rediscovery; it’s part of Toyota’s ongoing effort to honor its heritage, which now includes not just the Cynos but also the championship-winning ST185 Celica from 1993. With the Cynos Convertible, Toyota is paying homage to an era of bright, bold designs and affordable sports cars that perhaps many have forgotten. So, why bring back this car now, and what does it represent in today’s automotive landscape?

Toyota’s Flashback to the ’90s

For many, the Cynos Convertible might seem like an obscure footnote in Toyota’s history. However, its return is an interesting glimpse into a time when Japan’s automotive manufacturers were experimenting with youthful designs, offering cars that were both practical and fun. The Cynos, essentially a rebranded version of the Paseo, was first marketed as a compact and affordable option for buyers looking for something sportier without breaking the bank, as reported by Carscoops.

This particular model, the Cynos Convertible, first hit the production line in 1997, sporting a striking look that’s quintessentially ’90s. Finished in a vibrant yellow with purple decals and chrome alloy wheels, this car is a visual time capsule of an era that loved its bright colors and experimental designs. In fact, its bold aesthetic is hard to ignore, almost as if the car itself is saying, “Remember when we could have fun with car design?“

1997 Toyota Cynos Convertible – © Toyota

The Cynos Convertible was engineered by American Specialty Cars (ASC), a Michigan-based company known for its work converting hardtop cars into drop-tops. The car’s sporty demeanor is reflected not just in its design but also in its light gray upholstery adorned with colorful graphics, which were all the rage in the ’90s. Under the hood, the Cynos didn’t exactly promise thrilling speed; its 1.5-liter engine produced a modest 108 horsepower, but it was more than enough to deliver a fun, open-air driving experience.

This revival is also significant in terms of what it represents: Toyota’s commitment to reviving less obvious parts of its history, rather than just focusing on the more famous nameplates like the Celica or the Supra. It shows that Toyota values all the quirky, forgotten models in its lineup, especially those that brought something unique to the automotive market.

1997 Toyota Cynos Convertible and 1993 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST185) – © Toyota

The Nostalgic 2 Days Event and the Return of the Celica GT-Four

In addition to the Cynos Convertible, Toyota is also bringing another icon from its past to the Nostalgic 2 Days event: the 1993 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST185), a car that played a pivotal role in Toyota’s early success in rallying. This Celica was driven by the legendary Juha Kankkunen and helped Toyota win its first World Rally Championship (WRC) title in 1993, a major milestone for the Japanese automaker.

The Nostalgic 2 Days event, set to take place at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center on February 21-22, will allow attendees to appreciate the range of Toyota’s legacy, all in one place. This event is part of Toyota’s broader strategy to celebrate its history while looking ahead to future innovations.

1997 Toyota Cynos Convertible and 1993 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST185) – © Toyota

The Bigger Picture: Is the Cynos Convertible Making a Comeback for Real?

While it’s thrilling to see the Cynos Convertible back in the public eye, it’s unlikely that Toyota has immediate plans to re-enter the convertible market with this model. The revival feels more like a curated, nostalgic gesture than a true attempt at market reinvention. However, it raises interesting questions about how automakers are beginning to revisit their past to find inspiration for future models.

Toyota has already hinted at the return of other iconic vehicles, such as the mid-engine MR2 and a potential new Celica. Is the Cynos Convertible a precursor to more unexpected comebacks in the near future? With the automotive world shifting rapidly towards electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies, it’s fun to imagine a future where these retro models are reimagined with modern twists.