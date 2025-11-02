Toyota Updates its Sienna for 2026 With New Features, Tech Upgrades and Hybrid Power

Set to hit US dealerships in January 2026, the refreshed Sienna continues Toyota’s push in the hybrid segment. With minor cosmetic revisions, a broadened equipment list, and unchanged fuel economy figures, it aims to balance value and practicality in a segment that’s become increasingly competitive.

Toyota’s Sienna has built a reputation as a capable family hauler with a fuel-efficient drivetrain and a roomy, well-equipped cabin. The 2026 refresh doesn’t alter the fundamentals but tightens up the offering by enhancing entry-level features and raising the bar for higher trims. As the minivan segment slowly regains relevance in the US, models like the Sienna are shaping the conversation around hybrid utility vehicles with family-focused versatility.

More Tech and Comfort for Base Trims

The entry-level LE trim gets a few welcome additions, pushing its base price to $40,120, excluding a $1,495 destination fee. The increase brings along a windshield deicer, black roof rails, and a power liftgate. Inside, new standard features include rear window shades, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, and an upgraded eight-speaker audio system—replacing the previous six-speaker setup.

These changes reflect Toyota’s strategy to gradually raise the perceived value of its minivan while maintaining its hybrid-only drivetrain, a feature that sets it apart from several competitors. The LE’s additional amenities are aimed at giving buyers “a ton of extra equipment” without dramatically inflating the cost.

© Toyota

Pricing Adjustments Across the Trim Ladder

Higher trims follow suit, with small price jumps balanced by select new features. The XLE now starts at $44,820, up by $525, and adds integrated turn signal mirrors and newly standard roof rails. While visual changes are minor, buyers can now opt for a JBL premium audio system as a standalone upgrade, offering more flexibility in how they configure the trim.

Moving up, the XSE trim gets a larger bump. Its starting price of $48,045 reflects a $1,105 increase over the 2025 model. In exchange, it now comes standard with the 12-speaker JBL system, a considerable audio upgrade that may appeal to tech-focused families.

These targeted enhancements suggest Toyota is tightening its trim strategy to give each level a clearer value proposition. As reported by Carscoops, “you’ll need to be an audiophile to appreciate the change,” hinting at the niche appeal of the XSE’s improvements.

© Toyota

Hybrid-Only Engine Stays, Mpg Unchanged

Mechanically, the 2026 Sienna remains untouched. Every version carries a hybridized 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 245 hp (183 kW / 248 PS). Power is sent through an electronically controlled CVT, with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations available.

Fuel economy numbers hold steady. Models with front-wheel drive return 36 mpg combined, while opting for AWD brings slightly lower figures—34 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. These unchanged numbers show that Toyota’s 2026 focus is firmly on feature enhancement rather than performance tweaks.

Visual updates are minimal but notable. A new Heavy Metal paint option is available on most trims except the Woodland Edition, which instead picks up Ice Cap and a black liftgate badge. The subtle palette tweaks give buyers a bit more choice without changing the vehicle’s overall design identity.