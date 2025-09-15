Here’s the BZ7: Toyota’s electric car with Xiaomi and Huawei that feels like the future

Launched through the GAC-Toyota joint venture in China, the BZ7 integrates cutting-edge software, autonomous driving technology, and a luxury design aimed at reshaping the brand’s image in the high-end EV market.

This strategic launch reflects Toyota’s expanding focus on electrification, particularly in China’s rapidly evolving auto sector. The BZ7 signals a pivot not only in product design but in partnership strategy, enlisting major technology players to push the boundaries of connectivity, automation, and energy efficiency.

In early 2025, Toyota had already launched a series of electric models in Europe. But the BZ7 stands apart. According to Frandroid, the car is “the most technologically advanced” in Toyota’s lineup to date. Its debut also highlights how foreign automakers are leveraging Chinese tech expertise to strengthen their competitive stance in Asia’s largest car market. In this case, Huawei contributed the powertrain and operating system, while Xiaomi and Momenta brought advanced in-car connectivity and autonomous features to the table.

Design Rooted in Toyota’s Dna, With an Upscale Twist

Despite being developed under the GAC-Toyota joint venture, the BZ7 retains a look consistent with Toyota’s design language. The sedan measures 5.13 meters long and 1.96 meters wide, placing it in the same league as European executive cars like the Audi A8 or Mercedes EQS.

Its silhouette includes 21-inch wheels, frameless doors, and a fastback roofline, giving it a coupe-like profile. A subtle rear spoiler and continuous light bar span the back, recalling the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai in its styling.

The front is marked by boomerang-shaped LED headlights—a design motif already seen on models like the Prius and the C-HR. This consistent visual identity differentiates the BZ7 from other joint-venture EVs like Audi’s E5, which stray significantly from their European counterparts in aesthetics.

Inside, the sedan favors minimalism over complexity. Physical buttons are reduced to a minimum. A large central display dominates the dashboard, though its exact dimensions remain unknown. Ambient lighting and wireless phone charging are also included, along with a compact driver display behind a three-spoke steering wheel—a setup reminiscent of the Volkswagen ID.7.

Smart Home Integration and Harmonyos Ecosystem

Among the car’s most notable features is its integration with Xiaomi’s Human x Car x Home platform. As noted by the source, the BZ7 is the first non-Xiaomi-branded vehicle to incorporate this smart ecosystem. It allows users to interact with their home automation devices directly from the car—adjusting thermostats or controlling garage doors from the dashboard.

Huawei, for its part, equipped the sedan with its proprietary HarmonyOS, the operating system initially developed for smartphones and now adapted for automotive use. In this configuration, it manages everything from infotainment to vehicle diagnostics.

Huawei also supplied the electric motor, delivering 278 horsepower (207 kW) powered by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from CALB-Tech. Although Toyota has not disclosed the battery’s exact capacity or the vehicle’s driving range, the BZ7’s curb weight of 2,275 kg suggests a high-capacity pack suitable for long-distance travel.

As for driving automation, Chinese company Momenta contributed its technology to the BZ7’s Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features. A roof-mounted LiDAR sensor confirms the car’s capability to handle basic autonomous tasks such as lane centering and adaptive cruise control.

A China-Exclusive Model Unlikely to Cross Into Europe

Despite the high level of innovation packed into the BZ7, its arrival in European markets appears unlikely. The model’s size and segment position make it an awkward fit for Toyota’s lineup in Europe, where luxury sedans are typically reserved for the Lexus brand. The Lexus ES, which shares a similar platform and dimensions, is already confirmed for European release.

The BZ7’s larger proportions, traditional trunk instead of a hatch, and design emphasis on Chinese market preferences suggest it was conceived specifically for domestic consumption. Even with its clear premium positioning and advanced features, Toyota appears content to limit this model to China for the foreseeable future.