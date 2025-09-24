Toyota Unveils A Car That Allows You To Transform The Interior Into A Lounge, Office, Or Bedroom

This new trim transforms the practical five-seater into a versatile mobile space with customizable furniture kits and upgraded features. The Juno version is built on the Hybrid Z trim of the Sienta and focuses entirely on flexible interior use, responding to a strong domestic demand for daily vehicles that can double as personal retreats or working environments.

The third-generation Sienta, which first debuted in 2022, competes in the Japanese market with models like the Honda Freed. It sits on an extended version of Toyota’s TNGA-B platform, also used for the Yaris. With a total length of 4,260 mm (167.7 inches), the vehicle is compact enough for urban use while still offering enough interior space to justify camper-style modifications. Buyers can choose from a 1.5-liter gasoline or hybrid engine, with front-wheel or E-Four all-wheel-drive configurations.

Modular Kits Designed for Flexible Use

The defining feature of the Juno trim is the replacement of the standard third-row seats with a configurable space in the rear cabin. Toyota offers five individual modules, or customers can select from four curated kits: Chill, Refresh, Focus, and Comfort. These options allow the cabin to be arranged as a lounge, a mobile office, or a sleeping space.

According to Carscoops, the module prices range from ¥20,900 ($140) for the Cushion Module to ¥72,600 ($490) for the larger Bass Module. Full kit prices vary depending on complexity: the Chill kit costs ¥165,000 ($1,100), while the top-tier Comfort kit reaches ¥330,000 ($2,200). Each configuration includes unique furniture components like side tables or work desks and can be paired with an optional air mattress priced at ¥22,000 ($150).

Design Touches and Onboard Features

Toyota has integrated design details and utility upgrades to match the modular concept. Inside, the Juno features six LED lights mounted on the ceiling, custom floor mats with black piping, and upholstery that is deodorizing as well as water- and oil-repellent. Color options for the fabric include black, fromage, and khaki, offering visual variety to suit personal preferences.

A distinct Juno emblem is placed on the tailgate to differentiate the trim. Otherwise, the exterior and general cabin styling remain consistent with the standard Sienta. The upgraded utility features bring practical value to what Toyota envisions as an escape pod for users seeking temporary isolation or productivity on the go.

Toyota Sienta Juno – © Toyota

Safety Updates across the Sienta Range

In addition to the Juno model, Toyota has introduced several safety enhancements across the broader Sienta lineup for the current model year. As reported by the same source, all grades now include standard features such as an electric parking brake, brake hold function, automatic air conditioning, and adaptive cruise control.

Also included are steering assist and a driver emergency response system. A drive recorder is standard across all trims, with the exception of the base-level X. These additions help align the Sienta with newer safety expectations in the segment, even as its pricing remains within the ¥2,077,900 to ¥3,322,000 range ($14,100 to $22,500), depending on configuration and drivetrain.