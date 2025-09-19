The New Toyota Wildlander May Resemble a RAV4, But It’s Playing a Different Game

This differentiation is part of Toyota’s broader two-pronged strategy in China, where the automaker offers both the Wildlander and the RAV4 under separate joint ventures—GAC Toyota and FAW Toyota, respectively. The visual alignment of the two models reflects a shift in design strategy, but the Wildlander’s powertrain options remain tailored to local market demands.

With the sixth-generation RAV4 already making its way into international markets, the Wildlander update shows how Toyota balances global design consistency with localized engineering choices. The company is betting that a familiar look paired with flexible engine configurations will help maintain its foothold in the highly competitive Chinese SUV segment.

Almost Identical Design with Targeted Omissions

The new Wildlander adopts a design nearly indistinguishable from the RAV4’s Core trim. Early images published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and reported by Carscoops show a shared design language: a body-colored honeycomb grille, low-profile skid plates, and matching proportions. The only notable visual distinction is the “Wildlander” nameplate on the tailgate.

The model’s dimensions reinforce this similarity. The Wildlander measures 4,600 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, and 1,680 mm high, with a 2,690 mm wheelbase—figures that line up closely with the global RAV4. What’s not carried over, however, are the RAV4’s more specialized trims like Woodland, Adventure, and GR Sport, which are absent from the Wildlander lineup. This signals a streamlined offering intended to appeal to a broad segment of Chinese SUV buyers.

A Rare Holdout for the Internal Combustion Engine

Where the Wildlander breaks away is under the hood. According to Carscoops, the Chinese-market model will continue to offer a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, producing 169 hp (126 kW / 171 PS). This configuration is available in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, offering a conventional option not found in the increasingly electrified global RAV4 lineup.

In addition, Toyota will offer two hybrid variants. The first pairs a 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor for a total output of 150 hp (112 kW / 152 PS), while the second features a 2.5-liter setup delivering 182 hp (136 kW / 185 PS). Both configurations support FWD and E-Four AWD, but there is no plug-in hybrid model mentioned in current regulatory documentation. The retention of gasoline engines reflects Toyota’s effort to accommodate regions where full electrification has yet to dominate consumer preferences.

Strategic Model Split between Gac and Faw

Toyota’s approach in China includes selling two versions of the same model through separate ventures. The Wildlander, built by GAC Toyota, is positioned as a counterpart to the RAV4 distributed by FAW Toyota. Though the designs are now nearly identical, the dual-brand structure allows Toyota to maintain distinct production pipelines and retail networks across the country.

The Wildlander is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming months, followed by the FAW-produced RAV4. This split strategy provides flexibility in responding to local regulatory requirements and consumer tastes while reinforcing Toyota’s presence in China’s highly fragmented SUV market.