Turning off This Google Maps Feature Could Save You Hours in Traffic

A tip originally published by Algemeen Dagblad (AD) has drawn attention to the app’s eco-friendly routing feature, which is often activated by default. While intended to reduce emissions, this option can lead to longer travel times by prioritizing fuel efficiency over speed. A simple adjustment in the settings could prevent unexpected delays during major travel periods.

This revelation has sparked interest among frequent drivers and holiday travelers, particularly those navigating unfamiliar roads through regions like the Alps. A key example provided in the article shows how two identical departures led to significantly different arrival times—all due to this one setting. Here’s how it works, and what to watch out for.

What the Eco Routing Feature Actually Does

Google Maps introduced eco routing to encourage lower fuel consumption by recommending the most fuel-efficient route available for a given destination. The feature uses a combination of real-time traffic, elevation changes, and road conditions to determine the route that saves the most energy, not necessarily time.

According to TopGear, this setting is frequently active without users being aware. When entering a destination, routes marked with a green leaf icon indicate the most fuel-efficient path. However, this is not always aligned with the fastest route, especially in mountainous regions or during high-traffic periods.

By default, eco routing is favored when Google deems the fuel savings significant. Drivers looking to avoid this can manually deselect the option by disabling the “prefer fuel-efficient routes” setting under route preferences. The process takes less than two minutes and could have a tangible impact on travel time.

One Real Case: Arlbergtunnel vs Fernpass

The source highlights a firsthand account that illustrates the consequences of keeping eco routing turned on. Two cars left Austria at the same time, both headed home. One followed the eco-friendly route suggested by Google Maps, while the other opted for the faster, more direct way through the Arlbergtunnel.

The eco-routed vehicle was sent over the Fernpass, a mountain route known for scenic views—and heavy traffic during the summer season. The car on the Fernpass got stuck in a complete standstill, while the other passed through the tunnel smoothly and arrived an hour and a half earlier.

The difference in travel time was not only frustrating but entirely avoidable. “Yep, Google finds hours of crawling in a traffic jam over a mountain pass ecological and fuel-saving,” the driver commented, summing up the irony of the situation. While the setting intends to do good, its real-world application sometimes fails to account for road reality.

How to Adjust the Setting before Your Next Trip

Disabling the eco routing feature isn’t complicated, but it requires users to take a closer look before starting a trip. After entering a destination and choosing driving mode, users can tap into route options and look for the setting labeled “prefer fuel-efficient routes.” Unchecking this box ensures that the app prioritizes speed rather than energy savings.

In most cases, the eco and fast routes may overlap. But as shown in the Austrian example, they can diverge significantly under specific conditions. That’s why verifying your route before departure—especially when traveling long distances—can make a difference in timing and stress levels.