Two Mitsubishi Models Named Cheapest Cars in the US

Automakers have been dealing with a microchip shortage and a number of other problems during the coronavirus pandemic, and this has led to an increase in vehicle prices. However, if you’re not wanting to pay an exorbitant amount for a new car, take a look at the 24/7 Wall St. list of America’s 25 Cheapest Cars, which includes the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Mirage.

The 2021 Outlander Sport took the 22nd spot on the list. This SUV currently has a starting price of $20,995, and 24/7 Wall St. says it is one of the least expensive models available. When you purchase a new Outlander Sport, you can also get the industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Vehicle Warranty, seven-year/100,00-mile Anti-Corrosion/Perforation Limited Warranty, and more.

Each trim features the 2.0-liter MIVEC DOHC engine besides the GT trim, which comes with the 2.4-liter MIVEC DOHC. The former engine gets 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway, while the latter reaches 23 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. These decent fuel economy ratings mean the Outlander Sport doesn’t require frequent trips to the gas station.

The 2021 Mirage placed second on the list, coming with a starting price of just $14,295. The compact hatchback offers the same warranty coverage as the Outlander Sport. However, it’s significantly more fuel-efficient. Every trim gets its power from the 1.2-liter MIVEC DOHC, which gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. This is a better fuel economy than its competitors like the Chevrolet Spark and Kia Rio can offer.

If you’re shopping on a budget and don’t want to buy used, it may be more difficult to find a vehicle that suits your needs. However, if you consider the Mitsubishi models and other vehicles on the America’s 25 Cheapest Cars list, you can more easily purchase a value-oriented vehicle.