These Two Toyota Sedans See Record Sales in 2025 in a U.S. Market That Loves SUVs

These gains came as Toyota posted a robust 8.1% increase in overall North American vehicle sales, reaching 2,147,811 units. The performance of its sedans runs counter to the prevailing trend, as most automakers continue to pivot away from traditional passenger cars in favor of crossovers and trucks.

The American auto market has undergone a transformation in recent years, with SUV and truck sales steadily pushing out once-dominant sedans. Yet Toyota continues to invest in both segments, delivering a portfolio that balances consumer demand for larger vehicles with the practical appeal of compact and mid-size cars. The 2025 numbers suggest that this strategy is resonating with buyers who still value reliable, fuel-efficient transportation without the bulk or price tag of an SUV.

Corolla Holds Firm With Steady Growth

The Corolla, one of the longest-running nameplates in the compact car segment, showed surprising resilience in 2025. Sales of the sedan, hatchback, and performance-oriented GR Corolla reached 248,088 units, up 6.5% from the previous year. This tally excludes the Corolla Cross, which Toyota lists separately and sold just under 100,000 units.

Despite its age, the Corolla continues to draw buyers across a broad demographic, bolstered by the growing popularity of its hybrid version and sportier trims. The GR Corolla in particular has brought fresh attention to the nameplate, helping it stand out in a segment crowded with alternatives. 2025 was a record year for the Corolla Hybrid and GR Corolla, underscoring the model’s continued relevance.

Toyota Corolla – © Toyota

Camry Solidifies Its Position As A Sedan Mainstay

While many competitors have scaled back or discontinued their mid-size sedans, the Camry continues to be a foundational model for Toyota in the U.S. The sedan saw a 2% increase in 2025 sales, totaling 316,185 vehicles, surpassing all other Toyota cars and trailing only the RAV4 in overall volume.

This performance further reinforces the Camry’s reputation as a dependable and widely appealing vehicle. The hybrid variant also contributed to the strong numbers, 2025 was, also, a record year for the Camry Hybrid. In a market that increasingly favors SUVs, the Camry’s consistent sales indicate that a significant portion of buyers still prioritize sedan qualities like ride comfort, fuel economy, and lower starting prices.

Toyota Camry – © Toyota

Hybrids And Luxury Sedans Show Mixed Signals

Outside of its core sedan lineup, Toyota also experienced notable gains among its hybrid models. The Prius, no longer the dominant hybrid it once was, posted a significant 26.3% jump to 56,488 vehicles sold in 2025. While its influence in the market has waned, this uptick highlights a continued interest in hybrid technology, especially as fuel costs and emissions regulations remain top of mind for many consumers.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus saw uneven performance across its sedan offerings. The aging IS managed a modest 4.1% rise to 19,714 units, but the outgoing ES dropped 7.5% to 39,926 units ahead of a new-generation launch. Sales of the flagship LS were cut in half, down to just 1,082 units. Despite this, Lexus posted record overall sales of 370,260 units in 2025, helped significantly by strong SUV demand.