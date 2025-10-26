Uber Drivers Can Now Get $4,000 to Go Electric — But Only in These 4 States

The rebranding, announced on last Wednesday, follows a steady push from Uber over the past five years to integrate more sustainable transportation into its core services. This transition builds on the company’s earlier decision to make its U.S. Uber Green option entirely electric. Now extended to the global level, this shift also includes promotional discounts for riders and new incentives for drivers.

According to Uber, one in four of its users had their first ride in an EV through its app, highlighting the platform’s growing role in familiarizing the public with electric mobility. The name change, though symbolic on the surface, signals a more comprehensive plan to remove barriers to EV adoption and strengthen collaboration with cities to improve charging infrastructure.

Rebranding Reflects Growing Demand for Zero-Emission Rides

As of October 22, Uber Electric is now visible to all app users worldwide. The name change is designed to “reflect record EV growth” and make it easier for riders to choose a zero-emissions option, as stated in an email from Uber shared by Electrek. With EVs now representing a considerable portion of the vehicles operating on the platform, the new branding acknowledges a shift that’s already well underway.

The Uber Green option, which previously included both hybrid and electric vehicles, had already gone fully electric earlier in the year across the U.S. With this latest change, the policy now applies globally. Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber’s Global Head of Mobility, said the rebranding “represents the real progress we’ve made toward electrifying our platform globally over the past five years.”

He added that “thousands of drivers are leading the charge, choosing electric and helping cities improve air quality.” According to Uber, its goal is not only to change its own platform but to work directly with local authorities to enhance access to charging points and accelerate the EV transition.

© Uber

New Grants Aim to Fill Gap Left by Expired Federal Support

Alongside the global rollout of Uber Electric, the company announced financial support for drivers making the switch. Uber is now offering “Go Electric” grants worth up to $4,000 for eligible drivers who purchase a new or used EV.

These grants are available in four regions: California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York City. The move comes in response to the expiration of the $4,000 federal tax credit for used EVs in the U.S., and is intended to keep the momentum going in markets where adoption risks slowing down.

Uber’s grant can also be combined with other local incentives, offering an extra boost for drivers considering an electric vehicle. Additionally, Uber drivers across the U.S. can receive a separate $1,000 toward a new or used EV if they make their purchase through TrueCar, a platform Uber has partnered with to simplify the buying process.

Promotional Discounts Support Rider Adoption

To mark the launch of Uber Electric, the company is offering a temporary discount to riders choosing the EV option. Customers using the promo code GOELECTRIC20 can receive 20% off their next ride, with a maximum savings of $8. According to Uber, the offer is valid for seven days from launch and aims to increase visibility and usage of the fully electric ride option.

This short-term promotion is part of a broader strategy to encourage users to actively select EVs when booking rides. Uber believes increased rider demand will naturally drive more drivers to switch to electric vehicles, creating a feedback loop that benefits both groups.

With over 200,000 EVs already on its platform, Uber is positioning itself as a major force in sustainable urban transportation. While the rebrand may appear minor on the surface, the added incentives and discounts indicate a much larger commitment to shaping the future of rideshare mobility.