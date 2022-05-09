No Comments

Updates to the Buick Lineup for 2022

Photo: Buick

For 2022, Buick models gained additional tech tools, new safety features, and even some stylistic upgrades. Here’s a look at what’s new on the Buick lineup for the latest model year.

Save Big on a New Buick: Check out the My Buick Rewards program

Encore

Photo: Buick

The Buick Encore received only minor changes for the latest model year. Its trim levels options have been trimmed down to one choice — the Preferred model. It also gained a boost to its 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Now, it puts our 155 horsepower, a 17-horsepower increase over the previous year’s mill. And on the inside, the Encore became a bit more functional thanks to its front seatback map pockets and electric heater.

Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Despite remaining largely identical to its 2021 predecessor, the Buick Encore GX received a price hike of $1,795. Aside from that, it really just received four new extra-cost colors: Rosewood Metallic, Cinnabar Metallic, Sunset Glow Metallic, and Sapphire Metallic.

Envision

Photo: Buick

Since the Envision was all-new for the 2021 model year, it’s no shock that the compact SUV only received minor updates for 2022. Its Sport Touring package received a few updates, including custom floor mats, ST-emblazoned floor pedals, and alloy sport pedals. The Essence trim level now comes with red seat stitching, and there’s even a new exterior paint color: Sapphire Metallic.

Enclave

Photo: Buick

The Enclave received an updated exterior for the latest model year, along with new wheel designs. Other exterior enhancements include daytime running lights, refreshed taillights, and updated LED headlights. You’ll also be able to pick from three new exterior colors for an extra cost: Emperor Blue Metallic, Sage Metallic, and Cherry Red Tintcoat.

The Enclave also received new interior features, like a wireless phone charger, a redesigned center console, a restyled steering wheel, and a new lineup of seat trim options. In terms of tech, the Enclave gained wireless smartphone connectivity, a new front camera system, and a rear camera mirror with better image quality. Higher trims gained a standard rear pedestrian alert system.

For more insight on the Buick model lineup, check out our model comparisons and learn the differences between the Buick Encore and the Encore GX.