US News Names 2021 GMC Acadia One of the Safest Midsize SUVs

The 2021 Acadia Elevation

Photo: GMC

U.S. News & World Report has compiled a list of the Safest Midsize SUVs in 2021, based primarily on the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ratings. The 2021 GMC Acadia performed well on the list, earning praise from the publication, and the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse snagged a spot as well.

Just how safe is the Acadia?

Photo: GMC

U.S. News gave the 2021 GMC Acadia a safety score of 9.7 out of 10 points, landing it in the sixth spot on the list. The three-row SUV also earned top scores from the IIHS and NHTSA for its crashworthiness.

The SUV’s list of standard safety features includes the HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver, Rear Seat Reminder, Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. U.S. News notes that the latter two systems typically are offered in optional packages for other models, not as standard tech.

For more protection, you can select the Acadia Denali model, which features Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, and other tech. The optional Denali Technology Package adds even more safety systems, including Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, which received a Superior rating from the IIHS.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2021 Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse also made the list, taking the bottom spot with a U.S. News safety score of 9 points. The IIHS gave this three-row SUV a Good rating, and the NHTSA gave it five stars in every test. The Traverse has fewer standard safety features than the Acadia, which is why it didn’t rank as highly. However, it still comes with Teen Driver, the Rear Vision Camera, and the Rear Seat Reminder.

To make sure your next ride is a reliable one, consider the models on the Safest Midsize SUVs in 2021 list or be sure to look at the IIHS and NHTSA scores for every model you’re interested in.