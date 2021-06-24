US News Says 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Is Most Improved Car
U.S. News & World Report created a list of The 6 Most Improved Cars of 2021. These cars were significantly redesigned for 2021, which led to major increases in their Critic’s Rating scores. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander topped the list, making it the most improved new model available.
How has the Outlander improved?
According to U.S. News, the 2022 Outlander has a much better ride quality than it did for the 2020 model year. It’s easier to handle, has smoother steering, and provides stronger braking. These changes are thanks, in part, to the SUV’s enhanced Super All Wheel Control system, which has six available drive modes including a new MUD mode. The SUV also has a new suspension with light-weight aluminum components and upgraded dual-pinion electric power steering.
On the inside, U.S. News appreciates that the 2022 Outlander no longer uses cheap materials throughout. Upper trim levels have leather seating with heating capabilities and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A new three-zone automatic climate control also gives these trims more comfort.
The Outlander offers considerably more technologies as well for the 2022 model year. The available 9-inch Navigation system with Smartphone-link Display Audio comes with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Plus, you can listen to music through six standard speakers or the newly optional 10-speaker Bose premium sound system.
Several safety systems also now come standard in the SUV, so you no longer have to pay extra for their protection. These consist of Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
All of these upgrades boosted the Critic’s Rating score of the 2022 Outlander by 2.2 points and made it the most improved car this year. Now, this model can hold its own in the compact SUV segment, though it still has a long way to go before it tops this competitive segment.
