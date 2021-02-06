No Comments

VIN 001 Ford Bronco, Mustang Mach 1 Going Up for Auction

Proceeds from the VIN 001 Bronco go to the Bronco Wild Fund

Photo: Ford

In what’s become a bit of a tradition, Ford is putting a pair of highly collectible vehicles up for auction to benefit a couple of great causes. The VIN 001 2021 Ford Bronco two-door and VIN 001 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 are both heading to the block at Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming Scottsdale auction.

Awards for the Bronco: Named one of Popular Science’s Best of What’s New

First Bronco First Edition helps save the forests

VIN 001 Ford Bronco features Sasquatch Package

Photo: Ford

With the Bronco, Ford will donate all proceeds from the auction to Outward Bound USA and the National Forest Foundation. Both are beneficiaries of the new Bronco Wild Fund, which launched late last year with the goal of serving up $5 million in funds to environmental causes.

The Bronco headed to Scottsdale should fetch a fine gavel price, especially when you consider that it’s a fully equipped First Edition. Customer response to the Bronco First Edition was so nuts that it didn’t just sell out within 24 hours — Ford also had to double the run to meet the insane demand. The Bronco up for grabs at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale comes in Lightning Blue with a black-painted modular hardtop, gets all the power of the top-tier Badlands, and adds the crazy cool Sasquatch Package.

“I’m really excited about both of these reborn icons selling on our auction block and, since I own a vintage Bronco myself, am particularly interested to see what VIN 001 of the new model will bring,” said Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson.

VIN 001 Mustang Mach 1 proceeds go to JDRF

A track-capable 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Photo: Ford

All proceeds from the VIN 001 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will benefit longtime Ford partner JDRF. Done up in Fighter Jet Gray and featuring the Handling Package, the Mach 1 shouldn’t have much trouble commanding a price in the six-figure range.

Back in 2018, the VIN 001 Mustang Bullitt was auctioned off at Scottsdale to the tune of $300,000. The proceeds from that sale went to Boys Republic, which once housed a young Steve McQueen.

Ford has also raffled off a pair of one-of-one Mustangs to benefit JDRF and its fight against Type 1 diabetes. In 2018, a raffle to win a Mustang Bullitt in Kona Blue pulled down $504,000 for the organization. In 2019, Ford raised more than $700,000 by raffling off a one-of-a-kind 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 painted in Venom metallic clearcoat.

“Ford perfectly incorporated the spirit of the original Bronco and Mustang Mach 1 into their latest models,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “While each is purpose-built for the track or off-road, both remain true to their heritage. We couldn’t be prouder to work with Ford on the sale of these two legendary vehicles. Not only will they make history as VIN 001s, but their sales will drive change through the charities they benefit for years to come.”

The 2021 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction takes place from March 20-27. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $127 million for charities through its auctions.

More Mighty Fords: 2021 Ford F-150 tows a whole lot — like a whole whole lot