Volkswagen Wants to Sell Its Diesel Engine Division and Porsche Might Be the One Buying It

The automotive giant finds itself under intense pressure as it struggles with declining margins and mounting costs. Since late 2025, the situation at Wolfsburg headquarters has grown increasingly strained, forcing leadership to make painful decisions. The company has already suspended several major electric vehicle projects, announced plans to eliminate 35,000 jobs by 2030, and is working toward a 20 percent cost reduction by 2028.

Its traditional industrial model, long reliant on volume sales and profitability in markets like China, is showing serious signs of strain. The group is now confronting one of the most severe crises in its corporate history and can no longer afford to spread itself as thinly as it once did.

What Exactly Is Being Sold?

It would be easy to misinterpret this move as Volkswagen distancing itself from diesel technology altogether, but the reality is more nuanced. The division on the block has nothing to do with the TDI engines found in passenger vehicles or the thermal engines powering the group’s commercial vans.

Instead, the company is looking to shed Everllence, formerly known as Man Energy Solutions, a business that manufactures marine diesel engines, turbines, and heavy energy systems. According to Reuters, Volkswagen has received bids valuing the operation at around €8 billion, roughly $9.4 billion, a figure that exceeds what analysts had initially anticipated. Net proceeds from the transaction could land between 5 and 6 billion euros, according to some estimates, providing meaningful financial relief at a critical moment.

Production of the Volkswagen Tiguan at the Wolfsburg plant – © Volkswagen

The Unusual Interest from Within

The roster of potential buyers reads like a who’s who of global investment and industrial manufacturing. Funds including Blackstone, CVC Capital Partners, and Brookfield have all expressed interest, as has the Japanese engine maker Yanmar. But the most intriguing candidate is Porsche SE, the holding company that serves as Volkswagen’s largest shareholder.

The prospect of the principal owner stepping in to acquire a division being sold by the very company it controls adds an unusual dynamic to the negotiations. Volkswagen is currently working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to evaluate strategic options, and the involvement of Porsche SE suggests that keeping the business within the broader corporate family remains a viable possibility.

The Enduring Value of Industrial Diesel

There is a certain irony in watching investment funds compete for a diesel business at a time when diesel passenger cars have become politically marginalized across Europe. But the logic becomes clearer when examining the nature of the operation.

Heavy industrial diesel engines, marine propulsion systems, and large-scale energy solutions remain essential to global commerce and offer stable, reliable cash flows. Unlike automotive technology, which faces constant disruption and regulatory pressure, these industrial applications are not on the verge of any rapid technological upheaval.

As Automobile Magazine notes, while diesel becomes increasingly marginal in new cars, it remains strategically vital in heavy industry. The paradox is striking: the very fuel that has become politically toxic on European roads continues to power the global economy at sea and in industrial settings.