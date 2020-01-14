No Comments

2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Tears it Up in New Video

*HEAVY METAL PLAYS LOUDLY*

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Sure, it’s only about halfway through January, but it feels like spring is in the air. Maybe that’s because it’s been unseasonably warm — almost as if there is something amiss with the planet itself that is causing unusual things to happen — or maybe it’s because we’re finally able to see what the upcoming Ford Bronco can do. Ford revealed a video of a 2021 Ford Bronco prototype testing in the Mojave Desert this month, and boy, I’ve gotta tell you, I’m excited. Like, real excited.

2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Shows the Mojave Desert Who’s Boss

Okay, let’s start with the heavy metal guitars. First of all: Yes, perfect choice. This thing is just a throw-it-down kinda beast that makes you wanna turn the knob up as high as it will go (or possibly swipe up on a touchscreen, we really don’t know anything about the infotainment interface yet) and bang your head while you show a buncha dumb desert rocks who’s boss.

And speaking of dumb desert rocks, you see a lot of those here, all conquered beneath the wheels of the Bronco. Also, you’ll probably notice that the Bronco mule looks a bit … unusual, let’s say. That’s because it’s using the same format of Ranger in the front, truncated butt in the back, presumably so that you’re all shocked and wowed when it shows up later this year and looks more like the true-to-form Bronco R Baja race prototype.

But the point here isn’t imagining what it looks like. It’s about imagining what it’ll feel like when you take the 2021 Ford Bronco out on the trail or through the desert. And the picture it paints is one that’s complete with a whole bunch of kicked-up dust, a whole bunch of headbanging, and a whole bunch of shouting of the yeehaw variety.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be unveiled in the spring. We’re ready. Oh, are we ready.

