No Comments

Ways To Safeguard Your Vehicle From Theft

Photo: The News Wheel

Fancy, expensive, or rare vehicles aren’t the only types that will draw attention from thieves. Any vehicle is at risk, and at even at higher risk, if they boast specific features. If you want to help minimize the chances of your vehicle being stolen or losing some of its valuable charms inside, implement the following tips.

Hide items of value

Locked doors are not enough to protect the contents of your car’s cabin. If your laptop is sitting on the passenger seat or your purse is visible in the back seat or pricey tools are glinting in the cargo area, a thief will be more likely to target your car. They may not want to drive off in your vehicle, but those high-priced items are something they won’t want to ignore.

Park strategically

Always look for a parking spot showered in light. Busy areas are better, too, as thieves don’t want to draw attention from a crowd. Bonus points for a parking garage or lot that has visible cameras that you can align your vehicle with.

Remember the basics

The basic measures of locking your vehicle doors and keeping the windows rolled up after you’ve exited your vehicle can go a long way in protecting your vehicle and its contents. Even if you think you’ll be back in a minute or two, it’s best to lock and close your windows. Those few moments may be more than enough time for a thief to do their work.

Protect your tech

Keyless entry systems offer impressive ease to your driving life, but they can also put your vehicle at risk. Tech-savvy thieves can hack the system and gain entry into your vehicle. Be sure your key fob is out of range so its signal can’t be seized.

Invest in extra protection

If you want added peace of mind, you can invest in a car alarm or other theft-prevention items like a steering wheel lock. If your vehicle still gets stolen, a GPS tracking device can at least help you locate it after the fact.

Employ these tips to keep your vehicle safe from trouble.