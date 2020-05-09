No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the 2020 Nissan Rogue and 2020 Nissan Murano?

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan Murano and Nissan Rogue are both sporty, stylish crossovers. However, these crossovers are two very distinct models with unique capabilities and amenities. Here’s a guide to help you choose the model that’s right for you.

Looking for Luxury? Shop for the 2020 Nissan Murano

Powertrain

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

While both crossovers provide a sporty ride, the Rogue comes with a more lightweight engine. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill pumps out 170 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque while earning 33 mpg on the highway. The Murano has some more muscle, with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that’s good for 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. It’s no slouch in terms of fuel efficiency, either — it achieves 28 mpg highway.

Both models boast a standard Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission and offer Intelligent AWD on every trim level.

Interior

2020 Nissan Murano

Photo: Nissan

While the Murano and Rogue both seat five passengers, the Rogue has a bit more room. Behind the second-row seats, you’ll find 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space, while the Murano offers 32.1 cubic feet. With the rear seats folded down, the two models follow a similar trend — the Rogue offers 70 cubic feet, while the Murano has 67.

Although the Rogue is a bit more spacious, it’s not quite as luxurious as the Murano.

The Murano comes with standard dual-zone automatic temperature control, offers climate-controlled seats, as well as semi-aniline leather-appointed seats. On the other hand, the Rogue only offers heated seats and offers dual-zone automatic temperature control as an option. However, the Rogue offers the convenient Divide-N-Hide Cargo System, which isn’t available on the Murano.

In terms of tech features, the Murano offers a bit more for your money. It comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen display across all trim levels and offers an 11-speaker Bose premium sound system. The Rogue scales this back a bit, with a 7-inch touch screen and a nine-speaker Bose audio setup.

Safety

2020 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Both the Rogue and the Murano are loaded with smart safety tech. However, Rogue has a few features the Murano doesn’t offer — Rear Automatic Braking and ProPILOT Assist, which controls steering, braking, and accelerating under certain highway driving conditions. The Murano, meanwhile, exclusively offers Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Cruise Control.

Ready for Adventure? Choose the 2020 Nissan Rogue

Pricing

With a wealth of luxury features, the Murano earns its starting price of $31,530. The Rogue is considerably easier on your wallet, with a base price of $25,300.

Want to learn more about these models? Check out our overviews of the Rogue and the Murano.