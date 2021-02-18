No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Buick Envision and the Buick Enclave?

The all-new 2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Envision and 2021 Buick Enclave are both SUVs and both have names that start with “E.” Beyond those initial similarities, the two models differ quite a bit — especially when you look at their size, power, safety features, and price tags. The Envision also boasts a new redesign for 2021. If you’re thinking about buying either of these two Buick vehicles, this guide will help you distinguish between them and pick the one that’s right for your needs.

The Buick Enclave is quite a bit larger than the Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Size and space

If you compare the 2021 Envision and 2021 Enclave side by side, the first thing you’ll notice is that the Enclave is quite a bit bigger. Its exterior dimensions are roughly 22 inches longer, 6 inches taller, and 4 inches wider than the Enclave.

Classified as a midsize three-row SUV, the Enclave has space for up to seven passengers. The Envision, a compact two-row SUV, has room for five. However, with its extra seating, the Enclave sacrifices a bit of passenger space. Despite being smaller overall, the Envision offers an extra inch of legroom for second-row riders.

The Enclave’s advantage is clearer when it comes to cargo capacity. It offers 97.6 cubic feet of max space with the second and third rows folded down, or 58 cubic feet with only the third row flat. Meanwhile, the Envision yields a total of 52.7 cubic feet with its second row down.

The Envision gets better gas mileage than the Enclave

Photo: Buick

Powertrains and efficiency

The 2021 Envision and 2021 Enclave keep it simple with just one powertrain apiece. Both models incorporate a nine-speed automatic transmission and ride-smoothing suspension elements. Beyond those similarities, as you’d expect, the larger Enclave is more powerful, while the smaller Envision is more efficient.

The Envision’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine makes 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. FWD models achieves 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, while AWD models get 22/29 mpg.

The Enclave’s 3.6-liter V6 puts out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. This engine offers 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway with FWD and 17/25 mpg with AWD.

The Envision has a new 10.2-inch touch screen that’s not available yet in the Enclave

Photo: Buick

Safety and infotainment tech

The 2021 Envision and 2021 Enclave offer a similar assortment of amenities and technologies. However, the Envision’s new redesign gives it at least a temporary advantage when it comes to standard safety features and available infotainment choices.

New for 2021, all Envision trims come equipped with the Buick Driver Confidence Plus package of nine driver-assist features. These include Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

For the Enclave, many of these safety technologies are only available on higher trims — at least for now. The Enclave is due for a refresh in 2022, and that’s likely to make all these systems standard across the lineup.

The Envision has another key tech advantage — a bigger infotainment screen. This 10.2-inch display is standard on all but one Envision trim. The Enclave only offers an 8-inch screen, but will likely add the 10.2-inch option for 2022.

Thanks to its larger size, the Enclave costs more than the Envision

Photo: Buick

Pricing

With its smaller size, it’s no surprise that the 2021 Envision costs less than the 2021 Enclave. The Envision’s price range starts at $32,995 for the entry-level Preferred FWD and goes up to $43,195 for the range-topping Avenir AWD.

Meanwhile, pricing for the Enclave ranges from $41,195 for the Preferred FWD trim to $57,195 for the Avenir AWD. Both models come in Preferred, Essence, and Avenir trims, but the Enclave adds an extra Premium trim just below Avenir.

If you need more information about either of these models or just want to stay up to date on the Buick brand, check out our coverage at The News Wheel to learn the latest developments.