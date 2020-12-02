No Comments

What Is an Engine’s Redline?

An engine’s redline is indicated on the tachometer

If you’re a Chevy fan, you might be familiar with the brand’s Redline special editions. You might not be familiar with the actual redline that inspired these editions, however.

Redline explained

Per Car and Driver’s K.C. Colwell, “redline” is a term that refers to the red bars on a vehicle’s tachometer. These hash marks indicate the maximum rotational speed an engine’s motor can achieve without damaging the engine. Automakers run a series of tests on engines to determine each model’s redline, as National Automotive Parts Association blogger Benjamin Hunting reports.

If a vehicle’s speed goes past the redline, the engine will explode, as HowStuffWorks confirms. That’s where we get the verb “redlining,” which means driving at or above a vehicle’s rated maximum rpm.

More about redlining

Chevy Redline editions get their name from a vehicle’s maximum rated rpm

For modern cars, redlining is usually a harmful practice that can damage not just the engine but the tires. Contemporary vehicles typically have a fuel cut-off function that stops the engine from spinning at a speed that surpasses the redline, as Hunting reports. This built-in safety feature helps protect the engine.

For older cars, redlining can be a good thing. Vintage vehicles usually don’t have the fuel cut-off function that newer vehicles have. These engines typically use a carburetor instead of a fuel injection system. Per Hunting, it can be helpful to redline these cars’ engines from time to time. This helps clean out carbon and other deposits that accumulate in the engine due to incomplete combustion.

