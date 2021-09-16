No Comments

Which GMC Trucks and SUVs Have the Roomiest Second Rows?

The GMC lineup presents an array of vehicles with roomy second-row space

Will you be using your next vehicle to carry passengers? Make sure you know how much room is in the second row — a small back seat with limited space for legs, hips, and shoulders is fine if you’re only hauling small children, but adults probably won’t enjoy sitting there.

Acadia or Terrain? Find out which GMC SUV is right for your needs

If you’re in the market for a GMC vehicle, the brand’s trucks and SUVs include some options with generous second-row space. To give your passengers the most room to stretch their legs, check out the following GMC models.

The Sierra crew cab boasts GMC’s most spacious second row

Photo

Roomiest GMC pickup trucks

The GMC lineup gives you two identical choices if you need a pickup truck with a roomy second row. The 2021 Sierra 1500 and 2021 Sierra HD both provide 43.4 inches of rear legroom when you opt for the crew cab configuration. You’ll also get more than 65 inches of rear shoulder room, 60 inches of rear hip room, and 40 inches of rear headroom.

Sierra double cab models aren’t quite as generous, offering just over 35 inches of second-row legroom. If you want a smaller truck, the 2021 Colorado crew cab also provides about 35 inches of rear legroom.

The GMC Yukon provides 42 inches of second-row legroom

Photo: GMC

Roomiest GMC SUVs

If second-row space is a high priority for you, all three GMC models deliver plenty. The most spacious option is the full-size 2021 Yukon with 42 inches of second-row legroom, nearly 65 inches of shoulder room, over 61 inches of hip room, and close to 39 inches of headroom. The Yukon also comes with a third row that provides nearly 35 inches of legroom.

GMC’s two smaller SUVs provide similarly sized second rows, allowing you to focus on other criteria. The three-row 2022 Acadia comes with 39.7 inches of second-row legroom, 53.3 inches of hip room, 58.7 inches of shoulder room, and 39.6 inches of headroom. The two-row 2022 Terrain presents an identical 39.7 inches of rear legroom, 38.5 inches of headroom, and slightly narrower dimensions for hip room and shoulder room.

To learn more about the SUVs and trucks in GMC’s lineup, check out our page of model overviews here at The News Wheel.