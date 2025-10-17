World’s First Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang Resurfaces After 17 Years

The Bugatti Veyron, launched in 2005, is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable engineering feats in automotive design. Among its limited production of 450 units, the Pur Sang edition stands apart—stripped of traditional paint and showcasing a polished fusion of exposed carbon fiber and aluminum. After spending 17 years largely hidden from view, the very first Pur Sang produced, chassis number one, is being listed for sale by RM Sotheby’s.

Beyond its rarity, the reappearance of this model represents a noteworthy moment for car enthusiasts and collectors alike. The car has passed through just three owners since its initial sale in Germany and remains in pristine condition, with fewer than 5,000 miles on the odometer. Its upcoming auction not only marks the return of a highly exclusive vehicle but also highlights the ongoing allure of Bugatti’s craftsmanship in the high-end collector market.

A Distinct Build That Defied Convention

Only five examples of the Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang were ever manufactured, and unlike the rest of the Veyron lineup, these models were left unpainted. Instead, they feature a striking mix of mirror-polished aluminum and exposed carbon fiber, giving them a visual edge as well as a performance benefit.

This finish, beyond its aesthetic distinction, reduced the car’s curb weight by nearly 200 pounds, optimizing its power-to-weight ratio. As stated by Supercar Blondie, this specific exterior treatment not only defines the Pur Sang’s identity but also enhances its technical capabilities.

At its core, the car is powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 987 horsepower, enabling a top speed exceeding 250 mph. Its acceleration is equally impressive, reaching 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and covering a quarter-mile in 10.1 seconds. This blend of performance and exclusivity made the Pur Sang a standout even among Bugatti’s already elite lineup.

Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang – © RM Sotheby’s

A Well-Documented Ownership History

The first Pur Sang was initially delivered to a car enthusiast in Germany and later passed to a new owner in Switzerland in 2010. Since 2018, it has remained in the possession of its third and current owner, whose identity remains undisclosed. The vehicle has been meticulously maintained and presents in excellent condition, with only 4,740 miles recorded on the odometer.

Given its limited mileage and preserved original specifications, the car is expected to attract serious attention at auction. The level of documentation and the continuity in ownership further support its value as a collector’s asset. While any Veyron is a coveted acquisition, this particular example—bearing chassis number one—elevates its appeal significantly.

Interior of the Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang – © RM Sotheby’s

Auction Listing Confirms Strong Valuation

The vehicle is set to go under the hammer at RM Sotheby’s, a leading name in high-end car auctions. The auction house has valued the vehicle between $2.1 million and $2.55 million, reflecting both its historical status and engineering pedigree. The auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors to purchase what many consider to be one of the most iconic Bugatti builds ever produced.

This valuation aligns with current market interest in ultra-rare supercars, particularly those from limited production runs. As automotive culture continues to intersect with luxury investment, models like the Veyron Pur Sang serve as both symbols of innovation and high-value assets.