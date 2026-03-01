Xiaomi Unveils 1,900-HP Vision GT Supercar, Becoming First Chinese Brand in Gran Turismo

Presented in collaboration with Polyphony Digital, the Vision GT represents a new milestone for Xiaomi’s automotive division. The company, which only recently entered the electric vehicle market, used Europe’s largest tech conference as the stage for a concept that bridges virtual racing and physical engineering.

The Vision Gran Turismo program, created in 2013, invites automakers to design unrestricted concept cars for integration into the Gran Turismo racing game on PlayStation. Until now, participants have included established brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ferrari, and BMW. Xiaomi’s entry marks the first time a Chinese manufacturer has joined the initiative.

The Xiaomi Vision GT supercar concept unveiled at MWC 2026 – © Xiaomi

Aerodynamics and Design Focused on Measurable Performance

Xiaomi did not present the Vision GT as a derivative of its SU7 sedan, but as a standalone concept centered on aerodynamic efficiency. According to Frandroid, the car achieves a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.29. It also generates a downforce figure of -1.2 and records an aerodynamic efficiency score of 4.1, defined as the ratio between negative lift and drag.

The body follows a teardrop shape optimized through an active underfloor system. A large air channel runs through the vehicle and exits above the Xiaomi Halo Taillight, a rear LED light signature. The exterior includes multiple front air intakes, T-shaped headlights, a shark-fin roof structure, and an exaggerated rear diffuser with extensive ducting, as reported by Electrek.

Xiaomi’s chief designer Li Tianyuan stated that the objective was to achieve aerodynamic performance without relying on additional bolt-on components.

900V Silicon Carbide Platform and Nearly 1,900 Horsepower

Underpinning the Vision GT is Xiaomi’s proprietary 900V Silicon Carbide platform. This architecture was developed as part of a $1.4 billion investment in electric vehicle research and development.

The concept rides on center-lock wheels that conceal large carbon-ceramic brake rotors. These components are reportedly engineered to handle the kinetic energy of a powertrain approaching 1,900 horsepower, although Xiaomi has not confirmed final output figures. For comparison, Ferrari’s Vision Gran Turismo concept produces 1,337 horsepower.

The Vision GT features a low-slung stance consistent with a mid-engine or central-cockpit layout. It incorporates scissor doors, a large carbon fiber rear wing, and carbon-ceramic braking hardware. Unlike many Vision GT projects that exist solely in digital form, Xiaomi displayed a 1:1-scale prototype at MWC Barcelona rather than a clay model or projection.

Xiaomi Vision GT supercar concept Interior – © Xiaomi

A Tech-Focused Interior and Expanding EV Ambitions

Inside, the cockpit adopts a wraparound structure inspired by nautical design. The driver’s seat is described by Xiaomi as a “cocoon-shaped sofa.” A butterfly-shaped steering wheel integrates its own display and runs on Xiaomi Hypervision, an interface derived from HyperOS and enhanced with artificial intelligence for real-time driver assistance.

A panoramic screen spans the interior, and blue-accented wheel faces carry Xiaomi branding that matches the light blue exterior finish. The company also developed a home simulator replicating the car’s ergonomics.

Xiaomi SU7 – © Xiaomi

The Vision GT appears during a period of rapid growth for Xiaomi’s automotive operations. In 2025, the company delivered more than 410,000 electric vehicles, surpassing its original 300,000-unit target, as reported by Electrek. It has set a new delivery goal of 550,000 vehicles for 2026.

The SU7 sedan has outsold the Tesla Model 3 in China. Less than a year after its launch, the SU7 Ultra, rated at over 1,500 horsepower, set a Nürburgring production EV lap record of 7:04.957, the fastest ever recorded for a production electric car. The SU7 Ultra also became the first mass-produced Chinese vehicle to appear in Gran Turismo 7.

Xiaomi has confirmed that 2027 will mark its first year of overseas expansion. The company has established a research and development center in Munich and is reportedly targeting 150 stores in the United Kingdom within four years. The Vision GT’s debut at MWC Barcelona aligns with that European positioning.