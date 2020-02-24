No Comments

2020 CBB Honors Jeep Wrangler and Ram ProMaster with Best Retained Value Awards

How a vehicle holds its value is a priority for most buyers. Figuring out projected value, though, can be difficult for consumers. Thankfully, the experts at Canadian Black Book do the calculations, and their 2020 assessments have placed the Jeep Wrangler and Ram ProMaster as Best Retained Value Award-winners.

The Jeep Wrangler establishes a decades-worth of dominance in the Compact Sport Utility category with its award win in 2020. The Ram 3500, 2500 and 1500 models earned first, second and third place, respectively, in the 2020 awards competition.

The CBB experts evaluate how vehicles retain their value for four years. For the 2020 awards, they looked at 2016 model vehicles. There were three overall brand categories in addition to the 23 categories for each vehicle considered.

Brian Murphy, vice president, Research & Editorial, Canadian Black Book said, “Canadian Black Book would like to congratulate FCA on a fine showing and an overall excellent lineup of vehicles.”

The Best Retained Value Awards from CBB have been helping buyers figure out which vehicles are smart investments for the long run for 13 years. The publication has been in existence for more than 55 years.

“Whether it’s Jeep Wrangler that tackles the world’s toughest terrain or Ram ProMaster that makes hard-working Canadians’ jobs easier, capability and quality matter to consumers,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “CBB Best Retained Value Awards recognize these desirable traits and the role they play in a vehicle purchase decision.

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler roars into 2020 with even more choice for buyers looking to command the open and off-road. Drivers can opt for an exceptionally responsive, fuel-efficient driving performance when they equip the 2020 Wrangler with the newly available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. It is rated at 442 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Ram ProMaster is equipped with a front-wheel drive system and offers a customizable interior with ample cargo space.

